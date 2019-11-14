Every fall we hear questions about whether nitrification inhibitors work for fall manure applications.
- Do they keep nitrogen from being lost?
- Do they help improve yields?
The answer is yes, sometimes, but not always.
Nitrification inhibitors prevent bacteria in the soil from converting the ammonium portion of nitrogen from the manure into nitrate. That reduces the risk of the nitrate leaching and denitrification, both of which remove nitrogen from the crop root zone. But similar to how a pesticide wears off through time, nitrification inhibitors only last so long in the soil. That means application timing is important.
Two studies have been conducted in southern Minnesota using nitrapyrin, a nitrification inhibitor, for manure applications. The first study was conducted across seven sites through three years from 1993 to 1995 while the second study was conducted at four sites through four years from 2011 to 2014.
In the 1990s study either liquid dairy or swine manure was applied in mid-September, mid-October and mid-April the following year. Nitrapyrin was added to half the plots. All manure was sweep-injected to about 4 to 5 inches deep. Corn was planted in May. The data collected included soil samples when the corn was at V4 – the fourth-leaf collar on the corn had emerged – and corn yields. Soil samples were collected to 12 inches of soil depth and were only analyzed for nitrate.
In the more recent study from 2011 through 2014, liquid swine manure was applied mid-October or mid-November with or without nitrapyrin. All manure was sweep-injected; corn was planted the following May. The data collected included soil samples at corn planting and when the corn was at V4, as well as corn yields. Soil samples were collected to 12 inches of soil depth; they were analyzed for both nitrate and ammonium.
In the 1990s study nitrapyrin increased soil-nitrate concentrations in five out of seven sites when the corn was at the V4 growth stage. But it only increased corn-grain yields in two out of seven sites. One site in particular had a wet spring – 8.5 inches of rain fell during five weeks in May and June. Nitrapyrin increased yields when manure was applied in October, but not when it was applied in April or September. Corn yields were best when manure was applied in April, regardless of whether a nitrification inhibitor was used.
In the more recent study during 2011 through 2014, nitrapyrin significantly increased the amount of inorganic nitrogen in the ammonium form at corn planting. But that trend had disappeared by the V4 corn-growth stage. Corn-grain yields were improved with nitrapyrin in three of four years when manure was applied in October, but only two of four years when manure was applied in November. Corn yields on average for manure with nitrapyrin applied in October were the same as yields when manure was applied with or without nitrapyrin in November.
To summarize, nitrapyrin does help conserve soil nitrogen from fall-applied manure. It can help improve yields when manure is fall-applied in October, but may not be useful when manure is applied in September or November. In September it’s likely that nitrification inhibitors don’t last long enough for soil temperatures to cool. Coil temperatures in November in Minnesota are typically cool – less than 50 degrees. Nitrification is then greatly slowed naturally so the inhibitors are not as effective.
Many questions remain.
- Do nitrification inhibitors only work with injected manure?
- Can manure be broadcast and incorporated?
- Are there other nitrification inhibitors that would work with manure, like dicyandiamide?
Hopefully those questions will be answered in future studies.
Visit blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu for more information.