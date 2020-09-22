MADISON, Wis. – Claire Huschka Sink’s career has been nontraditional. She was the only female on the University of Wisconsin-Madison livestock-judging team in the early 1960s. And by retirement the alumna of the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences had worked decades for the U.S. Department of Energy. She recently was recognized for her distinguished career by the UW college.
“I’m humbled and honored,” she said. “I see the award as acknowledging the quality of the UW-Life Sciences Communication Department. I also see the award recognizing the contributions the Department of Energy’s Environmental Management’s Science and Technology Development Program have made to restore the country’s environment.”
Dominique Brossard, professor and chair of the UW college, nominated Sink for the Distinguished Alumni award.
“In a number of senior-leadership positions at the Department of Energy, Claire served four administrations from Reagan in 1983 to Bush ‘43’ in 2006,” Brossard said. “Her work as director for laboratory management, Office of Science and Technology, and as senior program manager for the Savannah River National Laboratory resulted in national-level policies to effectively deal with nuclear waste and environmental impacts.”
Sink was raised near Viroqua, Wisconsin, where her family had a small herd of purebred Polled Herefords. She and her brother, Howard Huschka, were in 4-H and showed cattle as part of the Cherry Grove Hereford Farm. Their heifers were named champion Hereford females at the Wisconsin State Fair for many consecutive years. And as a teenager she said she delighted in talking multi-generation pedigrees with anyone interested in her cattle. After graduating from high school she majored in agricultural journalism – now called life-sciences communication – at UW-Madison.
“Back then most College of Agricultural and Life Sciences students were male,” she said. “In the 1960s women didn’t major in animal science. Since I was good at written communication and was fascinated by science, life-sciences communication was a good fit for me.”
Even though she didn’t major in animal science, Sink was on the UW livestock-judging team. She also was a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club on campus. She was versed in breeding-cattle characteristics and market animals, and was quick to learn hogs, she said. At the 1964 International Livestock Judging Team competition in Chicago she placed in the middle of the collegiate competition.
“I mastered being a nontraditional member of the judging team,” she said. “That provided a basis for my career. I always had nontraditional jobs.”
The Saddle and Sirloin Club’s Little International competition provided her opportunities to grow and participate, she said. She showed an Angus steer and won her showmanship class in her first year as a Saddle and Sirloin Club member.
In her sophomore year she would deliver news stories about the Little International to Bob Bjorklund, then farm editor of the Wisconsin State Journal. As a junior she volunteered as a publicity administrator for the event. She managed publicity for print media while John Zimmerman handled publicity for broadcast media. And in her senior year Sink was the awards chairman; she solicited prizes from industry and delivered trophies to winners of the horse show.
“All of those Little International positions allowed me to use technical marketing skills I learned in the classroom,” she said. “I gained experience doing those jobs.”
Sink earned in 1965 a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism. Two years later she earned a master’s degree at Pennsylvania State University. Upon completing that degree she became a writer-editor for the Penn State-Cooperative Extension Service.
She edited and produced Extension publications and agricultural-experiment-station research reports. She authored in 1969 “4-H Club Reporter’s Handbook” using her communications degree and knowledge of the 4-H mission. As of 2020 the publication is still listed on Amazon.com but is out of print.
“We don’t know how much the handbook earned from sales, but we do know it was sold for more than 50 years,” she said.
Sink also was responsible for managing the publications program for Penn State’s interdisciplinary Institute for Research on Land and Water Resources. That included the institute’s technical-communications and research-project reporting to funding agencies.
“I learned how to do interdisciplinary research on environmental topics ranging from application of wastewater to the behavior of white-tailed deer,” she said. “My undergraduate experience at UW- Madison provided me a foundation to move into working on technical issues from an interdisciplinary perspective.”
In the late 1970s Penn State was broadening fundraising efforts as were most public universities at the time, she said. She developed a proposal for university senior management to establish that university’s first endowed chair, the Maurice K. Goddard Chair in Forestry and Environmental Resource Conservation. She applied her knowledge of land-grant universities and academic policy. The university later used her model to develop 98 additional endowed chairs.
Sink relocated in the early 1980s to Morgantown, West Virginia, when she followed her spouse’s new job. She worked for a technical support-services company that had a contract at the U. S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory. She was a systems analyst on the program manager’s team. When the energy department requested a proposal to develop and manage the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s technical-communications and technology-transfer functions, she developed and managed a new information-services section. She later became a federal employee as the communications manager for the energy department’s technology laboratory.
The U.S. Congress in 1980 passed a statute requiring federal research and development laboratories to transfer their new technologies to industry, Sink said. She was charged with the laboratory’s outreach to industry and academia to comply with the legislation.
She then moved to Washington to serve as the energy department’s national program manager for technology transfer. The program encompassed all the department’s national research and development laboratories.
The Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Program was just beginning in 1990. Its mission was to remediate nuclear-weapons manufacturing sites across the United States.
“The focus had been on designing and developing weapons for the U.S. Department of Defense, but site environmental restoration hadn’t been done,” she said. “It was like there was a party every night for 50 years and no one ever cleaned up.”
She moved to the energy department’s Office of Environmental Management to develop and manage its technology integration division. The program involved nuclear-weapons sites and the department’s research and development laboratories, which also had remediation needs.
She focused on obstacles to widespread application of innovative remediation technology. Addressing groundwater and soils contaminated with chlorinated organics was a major issue. Across 38 weapons-manufacturing sites was 6.5 trillion liters of contaminated groundwater – an amount equal to four times the daily U.S. water consumption, she said. Contaminated soils were estimated at 40 million cubic meters.
The National Academy of Sciences in 2009 estimated that to complete environmental restoration of groundwater and soils with baseline technologies would cost about $22 billion in a 70-year period. The need for technically better, more-cost-effective remediation technology was significant, she said. The department’s technology developers needed a better organizational structure to work with environmental regulators and remediation-technology end users. The project was to integrate natural attenuation with enhanced attenuation to accelerate cleanup of groundwater and soils.
She integrated a regulatory liaison into the technology-development team that also had site end users as team members. State regulators eventually endorsed enhanced attenuation technology.
“Claire’s tenacity and perseverance for building collaborations among regulators, end users and technology was so successful that it became a blueprint for other agencies,” Brossard said. “It achieved regulatory buy-in for remediating chlorinated organics across five states, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Energy, and many manufacturers, commercial distributors and dry cleaners. She managed this major accomplishment in large federal agencies where even small steps forward are often difficult to achieve.
“Her extraordinary contributions to society are diverse and are based in academic grounding she received as part of her degree at UW-Madison. She has a distinguished track record of achievements across a broad range of subjects.”
Visit cals.wisc.edu for more information.