Oats shouldn’t be afterthoughts

ARCO, Minn. – “Oats is the crop that makes everything else look better,” says Ben Dwire, a grower from Arco.
Dwire, who is chairman of the Minnesota Soil Health coalition, farms 650 acres of crops that are 100 percent no-till – including milling oats, rye, corn and beans – and raises cattle. He likes to keep his acreage in thirds, he said – one-third corn, one-third food beans and one-third small grains. Two-thirds of his farm has cover crops; he grows some of his nitrogen by no-tilling corn into those acres.
Dwire has three tips for growing oats.
- Variety selection is the No. 1 key to success. He picks varieties that repeatedly show good yields based on test weight and crown-rust resistance. Other considerations are the percentage of plumps in the oats and straw strength.
- Field preference is the next qualification. The best field is one that can be accessed and ready early in the spring, he said, so the oats are headed before it’s too hot. A field that is normally dry in August during harvest is also a good choice.
- Soil fertility is the third factor to consider. Dwire recommends soil testing; he cautions too much nitrogen can cause lodging issues because the oats tend to grow too tall. He uses a stabilizer in the mix to help the soil absorb phosphorous. Because he receives 25 pounds of nitrogen credits, his actual nitrogen number is 70 pounds.
Dwire drills his oats into corn stubble using a Yetter drill, with a goal of 110 to 120 pounds per acre. His seeding rate is 1.5 million seeds per acre, which translates to 3.5 to 4 bushels per acre – for a final count of 1.2 million to 1.3 million seeds per acre. He tries to have as many seeds germinating and up on the same day as possible. He replaces his openers every two years. It’s important for the disk openers to be shimmed and tight to avoid affecting seed depth and down pressure. For row spacing, the narrower the better – which helps with weed suppression.
He uses Keeton seed firmers.
“Of all the things we’ve done and spent money on our farm, this is probably one of the best payouts I’ve ever invested money in,” he said.
The firmers shove the seed to the bottom of the slot and help germination happen on the same day.
At harvest time Dwire said he thinks swathing and taking the grain straight are equal and depend more on weather conditions. He increases his fan speed on the combine as much as he can. He runs the oats through an auger to raise test weights. From there he moves it to a cart, then the truck and to the dryer bin. At the bin he puts air on it and stirs it to blow as much dust and chaff off as possible.
He said it’s not like corn that will crack; oats can take the extra handling. He can sometimes have an extra pound of test weight by renting a grain vac. But it’s important to find the sweet spot between blowing the light stuff away and losing too much. For milling oats his goal is 38 pounds test weight at sale time, so he likes to have 35 to 36 pounds weight at the combine.
After-harvest straw sales are an added benefit to growing oats.
“Sometimes oats get beaten on because it’s not always $6.50 a bushel,” he said. “Sometimes it’s $3 oats when you can raise $6 corn or $5 corn. It’s kind of a tough push. But there’s a lot of added benefits.”
Beth Stebbins from Grain Millers said prices are very good right now. Nitrogen inputs are expensive so it’s a good time to diversify the rotation and add a third crop. Like Dwire she thinks variety is the key to a good crop.
Dwire said, “Raising food-grade oats is a really fun challenge and it seems kind of daunting but it’s very attainable. It’s really not that difficult when you know you are raising a product that goes to human consumption. As a farmer it’s one of those higher-calling things that you can take a lot of pride in.”
Dwire spoke at a recent presentation sponsored by Albert Lea Seed. Visit mnsoilhealth.org and alseed.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.