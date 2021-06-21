Oregon farmers struggle in drought

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Cate Havstad-Casad, co-owner of Havstad-Casad Family Farms in Jefferson County, Oregon, doesn’t hold back about drought conditions. She’s told legislators in stark terms that Jefferson County farms are starving for water.
“What is happening through the forced dry up of this district … is a massive ecological and a social disaster that not many people truly understand is happening,” she said.
Havstad-Casad, a first-generation farmer, was highlighting concerns raised by others in Jefferson County, whose water allotments this year are so small that about half the county’s farmland is fallow. When the wind kicks up the exposed ground creates clouds of dust in the central Oregon sky as topsoil is blown off the landscape.
“We watch it happen,” she said. “We stand in the middle of it. It’s like watching your children’s future blow away.”
Her stirring testimony compared the topsoil loss in Jefferson County to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. She asked legislators to support farmers who plant cover crops, which help to reduce the dust storms.
“The farmers must be supported to cover that topsoil,” she said. “It is securing our futures.”
In addition to topsoil loss farmers are facing financial hardship because their costs remain just as much as a normal season, but their profits are slashed due to the lost acreage.
“While we maintain 100 percent of our overhead costs, we are only able to farm 40 percent of our land because of the 40 percent allotment we have been given,” said Havstad-Casad, who practices regenerative agriculture on 200 acres of land.
The farm’s products include organically grown potatoes, onions and winter squash, as well as cattle and turkeys.
Drought and low reservoirs are the primary reasons behind the drop in water allotments. Wickiup Reservoir, the source of water for the North Unit Irrigation District, was just 31 percent full as of June 11. In an average year on the same date the reservoir would be 79 percent full.
At its current pace the reservoir will be empty by early August. A similar scenario played out in 2020 when the water disappeared in early September, forcing some irrigation districts to shut off their water prematurely.
“Based on last season and the realities of this season, people who are seventh-generation farmers in this district are seriously considering throwing in the towel,” she said.