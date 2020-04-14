LA FARGE, Wis. – The nation’s largest organic cooperative, which is primarily dairy, has been challenged during the COVID-19 crisis but has not seen any major disruptions in its supply chain.
Robert Kirchoff, CEO of Wisconsin-based Organic Valley, said it’s been a fantastic effort from employees and farmers to keep the product moving.
“It’s been a pretty crazy last six weeks,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep up.”
Kirchoff made his comments April 10 during a COVIDE-19 CEO Leadership Series Webinar sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and its Regional Leadership Council, consisting of nine regional economic-development partners.
He said 88 percent of Organic Valley’s supply is dairy; the company sells milk in 34 states through 80 processing plants.
“The challenge, of course, is farming needs to take place and dairy farmers continue to operate,” he said.
Kirchoff said Organic Valley’s dairy farmers – of which there are 400 in Wisconsin – have not needed to dump milk.
“My understanding is that it has all been conventional (milk dumped),” he said. “We haven’t seen any of that on the organic side.”
Kirchoff credits the company’s quick response to the crisis – it ordered employees to work from home a week ahead of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Ever’s work-from-home request – and social-distancing practices in its facilities with allowing it to match demand.
“So far so good,” he said. “(But) we’re not out of this yet. The food system needs to run. It’s one thing to shut down certain parts of our economy but we all have to eat.”
Kirchoff said the company doesn’t have much food-service business – a sector that has been hit hard by shutdowns. Organic Valley does mainly retail.
“That’s plain good fortune for us,” he said. “That’s where a lot of the shortfalls are landing.”
Predicting how the market will respond when the economy recovers is a challenge. Kirchoff said he hopes his company’s commitment to healthy living and healthy food will continue to be important. But he acknowledges a recession will challenge the company, which serves the more-expensive market.
“We have to be cautious from an economic standpoint,” he said.
Visit www.organicvalley.coop for more information.