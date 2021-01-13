 Skip to main content
Organic farmers need land-rent help

OPINION  Organic farmers trying to compete with their conventional counterparts for tillable land have been at a disadvantage for a number of years. The two most obvious that come to mind are the ever-present markets and weather.

Many a farmer jumped into the organic world because it looked like there would be an ever-increasing demand and price for organic crops only to find increased supply, mostly from overseas, and in the case of corn a dramatic rollback in prices.

The perplexing thing about weather is that as organic farmers we all know climate change is not only real, but is having real detrimental effects when it comes to organic production due to adverse weather preventing timely planting, cultivation and harvest. There is more agreement than ever that organic and regenerative agriculture will play a huge role in reversing climate change.

There are a number of things the U.S. Department of Agriculture can and should do to make organic farmers more competitive in the farmland-rental arena. Farm subsidies should be shifted away from the old formulas based on crops grown and established yields, to instead reflect the environmental or carbon-sequestering abilities demonstrated by individual farms.

The issue of buffer strips is huge for the smaller farms in our area and really gives an unfair advantage to the large conventional grower. It would be a big help if the government or a non-profit conservation group could subsidize those areas that organic farmers pay rent on but are unable to harvest or graze.

-- Dean Dickel, Mineral Point, Wisconsin

