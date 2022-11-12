Organic-industry leader honored

MADISON, Wis. – The organic industry and Wisconsin’s Driftless Area are better today because of George Siemon, says Bill Tracy, a professor of agronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Tracy nominated Siemon for the Honorary Recognition Award from the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
“As a founder and CEO of a company, one can take credit,” Siemon said. “But I’m here as a symbol of the hard work of organizations.”
Siemon and a group of farmers in 1988 formed CROPP Cooperative-Organic Valley in La Farge, Wisconsin. Their mission was to create a sustainable pay price so farmers could earn a sustainable living and be able to do more economic planning, Siemon said. The group worked to create demand for organic food such as organic dairy, meat and eggs.
Organic Valley has helped to build what’s now a $60 billion market for organic products, Tracy said. The cooperative also pioneered organic-livestock production and veterinary care as well as organic-crop production and pasture management.
“That was a big accomplishment,” Siemon said.
The conventional dairy industry worked with Organic Valley to haul and process milk.
“We couldn’t have established a sustainable pay price without their cooperation,” he said.
In addition to being one of CROPP Cooperative-Organic Valley’s founders he served as its CEO from 2016 to 2019. The cooperative is based in the heart of the Driftless Area but its impact is nationwide.
“The cooperative has helped small-scale farmers around the country,” Tracy said. “But George has stayed put in the Driftless. He’s helped keep it a vibrant area.”
Organic Valley also was involved in Wisconsin becoming a cheese-production powerhouse, Tracy said. In the 1980s the state was primarily producing Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese for mass block production. A dairy-industry group – Dairy Task Force 1.0 – recommended the industry produce more specialty-cheese varieties. Wisconsin now produces 48 percent of the country’s specialty-cheese products, according to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. With its organic and grass-fed-cheese products, Organic Valley was part of that revolution.
One of Siemon’s greatest accomplishments, he said, was leading the development of the federal organic standard. Representatives from Organic Valley regularly attended meetings that addressed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program and advocated for rules that family farms could meet.
Standards that could be verified were – and are – critical for the organic market, Siemon said; it’s a market-driven solution.
“Standards are so necessary for a label that consumers can trust,” he said.
Organic-research supported
Tracy credits Siemon’s leadership in establishing in 2015 the Clif Bar and Organic Valley Chair in Plant Breeding for Organic Agriculture at UW-Madison.
“Organic really had become a refined production system and we were seeing good yields, but we didn’t have science behind us to validate our progress,” Siemon said. “The way to do that was through research that could validate organics.”
Philippa Lockwood is the social-responsibility-program manager for Clif Bar.
“Organic Valley was a key partner to Clif Bar and Company when we created the first endowed chair for UW-Madison,” she said. “It allowed us to take a pivotal step toward investing in organic agriculture and research. Their support and donation gave students an opportunity to learn about the benefits of organics and become key leaders in the field. Organic Valley also helped launch the start of our endowment program. We’re grateful for its partnership in investing and creating a better future for agriculture and our planet.”
Siemon also supported the Louise Hemstead Leadership Award and other programs such as the UW-Center for Dairy Research, the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems and the UW-School for Beginning Dairy Farmers as well as organic-cropping-systems research. And he served on the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Board of Visitors from 2007 to 2013.
Siemon said he’s heartened that organic production now represents about 10 percent of every state’s agricultural production.
“It’s an honorable part of the ag community,” he said.
Visit cals.wisc.edu and www.organicvalley.coop for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.