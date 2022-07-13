Organic-shopping patterns return

Following 2020 – an unprecedented year marked by pantry loading and supply shortages – the Organic Trade Association’s latest Organic Industry Survey indicates consumers returned to more stable, buy-as-you-need shopping patterns in 2021. Organic sales in 2021 surpassed $63 billion, a 2 percent increase from 2020.
Food sales, which comprise more than 90 percent of organic sales, increased to $57.5 billion. Non-food organic sales reached $6 billion, a 7-percent increase from 2020.
Organic fruits and vegetables accounted for 15 percent of the total product market. They accounted for $21 billion in revenue in 2021.
Packaging on produce has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because some shoppers perceived it might better protect food from airborne viruses. It’s unclear if that trend will continue.
Although organic-dairy and egg sales remained relatively flat through 2021 the category still outperformed 2019 sales by about 11 percent.
Despite supply-chain constraints and strict rules for raising organic poultry, livestock and seafood, organic-meat sales increased in 2021 by 2.5 percent. That represented about $2 billion in annual sales. Organic poultry was the strongest performer in the category, with more than $1 billion in sales – a 4.7-percent increase from 2020.
Organic dairy, eggs and meat are likely to be further bolstered by the recently finalized Origin of Livestock rule and the pending Organic Livestock Poultry Standards proposed rule. The finalized rule clarifies standards for transitioning dairy to organic-milk production.
Organic livestock and poultry producers are awaiting the Organic Livestock Poultry Standards rule, which would update animal-welfare regulations – particularly for organic egg laying chickens – to bring organic production more in-line with consumer expectations.
Fiber, supplements and personal-care products have been the most dominant performers. Each segment grew between 5.5 percent and 8.5 percent in 2021. Textiles represented 40 percent of the non-food category’s total sales with $2.3 billion in annual sales. Overall non-food products increased 6 percent in 2021 with about $6 billion in sales.
Visit ota.com and search for “Organic Industry Survey” for more information.