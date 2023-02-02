Travis and Melissa Marti of Vesper recently were named 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers. The couple received the award at the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers Annual Awards Weekend Jan. 27-28 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
When Travis Marti joined his family’s farm, they milked 160 cows and had 150 replacement heifers. The herd has since grown to 535 cows with 450 replacements. Milk production also has increased, with the rolling herd average increased to 30,600 pounds of milk. The couple also owns 614 acres and rents an additional 800 acres.
Brody and Carolyn Stapel of Cedar Grove were named first runners up. They milk 260 cows in a double-eight parlor, raise their own young stock and farm about 960 acres. The couple in 2022 also purchased 600 head of Angus beef cattle.
Mark and Vanna Leichtfuss of Two Rivers were named second runners up. They milk 230 cows and have 200 head of young stock. They milk both Registered Holsteins and Registered Ayrshires.
Michael and Courtney Gutschenritter of Oconomowoc earned the “Speak Up for Ag Award,” sponsored by Agri-View. The Gutschenritters specialize in pasture-raised eggs, lamb and wool products, custom grazing and farmer-to-farmer education.
Other finalists were
• Bryan and Maria Baranek of Crivitz
• Adam and Melissa Baumann of Marathon
• Brady and Lynsey Broedlow of Helenville
• Tristan and Megan Swartz of Gilman
Visit wi-oyf.org for more information