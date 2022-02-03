Outstanding Young Farmers named

Kyle and Rachel Zwieg of Ixonia, Wisconsin, recently were selected as the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers. The announcement was made during the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Annual Awards Weekend, held Jan. 21-23 in Neenah, Wisconsin.
The Zwiegs are the sixth generation of a dairy and crop farming business that was established in 1856. Kyle Zwieg credits his family and mentors along the way who helped shaped his agricultural career, encourage his thirst for knowledge, and hone his farming and business skills.
The Zwiegs are progressive farmers. They adopted robotic-milking technology in 2020 and are committed to cow comfort and increased dairy efficiencies. They began a 100 percent no-till cropping system in 2010. They also try new techniques such as aerial seeding of cover crops into standing corn and soybeans. They are active in their local farmer-led watershed group, in their community, and in communicating about agriculture. The Zwiegs have three children.
The couple was sponsored in the program by Lakeshore Farm Management, Universal Cooperative Association, Compeer Financial, Fink Trucking Service LLC, Deer Run Seeds and Vita Plus.
“Today’s farmer is an entrepreneur in a complex agribusiness,” said Cindy Matton of the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program. “Farmers must understand all aspects of farming and business, as well as be involved in their community. It’s not only fitting for farmers to be honored for their achievements – it’s essential.”
Mike and Gina Redetzke were chosen as Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Runners Up. They farm near Colby, Wisconsin, where they custom-raise heifers for area dairy farms. They also operate a small grass-fed beef herd.
The Redetzkes were sponsored by the Marathon County Partnership for Progressive Agriculture, Vita Plus, Rural Mutual, Short Lane Ag Supply, and the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation.
Dylan and Bryanna Handel of Barneveld, Wisconsin, were awarded the “Speak Up for Ag Award,” sponsored by Agri-View. The couple operates a 75-cow Jersey dairy farm and was sponsored by Premier Co-op, Wrights Feed, Farm First, Compeer Financial and Meister Cheese.
Other finalists are featured.
- Keith and Stephanie Abts of New Franken, Wisconsin, were sponsored by Denmark State Bank, Maribel Grain Company, Luxemburg Milling Company, Valley Veterinary Clinic, Abts Bou-Matic, Forage Storage Solutions and Country Visions Cooperative.
- Matt and Sara Hintz of Amherst, Wisconsin, were sponsored by TH Agrichemicals, Golden Harvest, Nexus Marketing/NFO Livestock, Roberts Irrigation, Quality Liquid Feeds and International Bank of Amherst.
- Ryan and Megan Prellwitz of Ripon, Wisconsin, were sponsored by Ballweg Implement, Modern Pole Builders and Sun Badger Solar.
Judges for the 2022 awards program are listed.
- Donald Adams, BMO Harris Bank
- Scott Reuss, University of Wisconsin-Extension crops, soils and horticulture agent for Marinette and Oconto counties
- Angie Ulness, University of Wisconsin-Extension Manitowoc County agriculture educator, and past winner of both the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer and National Outstanding Young Farmer programs
In addition to the networking events and the awards portion of the program, the Outstanding Young Farmer finalists participated in forums about improving mental health with Jeff Ditzenberger, founder of T.U.G.S, and Shannon Linderoth, crisis-management preparedness specialist at Filament. The finalists also toured LaClare Family Farm and LaClare Creamery in Malone, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin will have two couples participating at the National Outstanding Young Farmer Awards program. It will be held Feb. 2-6 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Phil and Laura Finger of Oconto were winners of the 2020 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program. They are finalists for the 2021 National Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2021 national program was postponed. It will be held along with the upcoming program where 2021 award winners will compete.
Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz of Crivitz, were 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers Runners Up. They are finalists for the National Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Visit wi-oyf.org and ofafraternity.org for more information.