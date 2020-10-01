The U.S. Department of Agriculture released in early September its latest farm-income and financial data. The update captured significant attention, given the increase in farm income and direct farm payments. Moving beyond the hot-takes, headlines and Twitter threads, we’ve spent considerable time looking at the latest data and pulling out key insights. In this week’s post we’re sharing seven mostly overlooked insights from the USDA’s latest farm-income estimates.
Net farm income less in 2019
Net farm income for 2020 was estimated at significantly more than 2019 levels but the estimate of 2019 income significantly decreased. In February the USDA estimated $95.3 billion in net farm income for 2019, with the latest estimate at 84.4 billion – 11 percent less.
Consider how that happened. The latest update includes data from the USDA’s Agricultural Resource Management Survey database, which provided a much better idea of 2019 conditions. The implications for the adjustment are twofold. First if we add 2019 and 2020 sector profits in February and compare to the latest estimate, we’d find the farm sector has less combined profits than previously thought. The year 2020 is – overall – improved, but 2019 was weaker than initially anticipated. Second we’re a long way from 2020 estimates being “locked-in.” We can expect adjustments and revisions during the next 12 to 16 months.
Underlying farm economy mostly unchanged
A lot of attention has been paid to the increase in farm income and direct government payments. Figure 2 plots total net farm income but highlights the portion of the sector profits attributable to direct payments in orange.
What’s important to note is that the underlying farm economy – net farm income less direct payments – has been mostly unchanged since 2017.
Ad hoc programs dominate direct payments
We’re not particularly interested in debating the pros and cons of government support in agriculture, or what level of support might be important. But we believe it’s important to consider carefully the relevant data and facts of the situation. Using inflation-adjusted dollars, all signs point to a record level of direct farm payments made in 2020 – something we raised the possibility of back in the spring. That said, very large ad hoc payments are driving the current situation.
Figure 3 details direct farm payments during the past decade into seven categories. For 2020 notice how large the Market Facilitation Program payments from the 2019 program and “supplemental and ad hoc disaster-assistance” programs are. Those two categories – which we consider ad hoc spending – have accounted for a large share of recent payments in recent years.
- 2017 – 6 percent
- 2018 – 44 percent
- 2019 – 70 percent
- 2020 – 73 percent
That brings us to the traditional farm-bill programs. In 2020 non-ad hoc programs will account for $10 billion of direct payments. Without the ad hoc programs in recent years, the farm economy would have a much-bleaker outlook. For example the net farm income in 2020 would be about $75 billion without ad hoc programs – $102 billion less $27 billion in ad hoc programs.
One final note, the direct-payments data used in this post do not include the recently announced Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, and whatever portion of program funds are new.
More producers receiving direct payments
A key source of ad hoc payments in 2020 has been the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. They’re funded by a combination of Congressional authorization via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and USDA Commodity Credit Corporation funds. Those funds available through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program have, by design, been available to a broader base of producers and commodities.
For example cattle producers are not included in traditional farm-bill programs. The latest round of large cattle payments was made through a disaster bill in 2014. But in 2020 the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 paid almost $4.3 billion to cattle producers, accounting for about 42 percent of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 payments made to date.
That’s to say total direct payments have significantly increased in 2020 but there are also more claims on the payments. The pie is bigger but more slices are being cut.
Working capital decreases but overall stable
The balance sheet is important to consider as the effects of year-to-year financial performance accumulate there. One balance sheet measure of importance has been working capital – or the difference between current assets and current liabilities.
Figure 4 shows real working capital in the U.S. farm sector since 2009, with 2020 equaling 100. After peaking at more than $180 billion in 2010 and 2012, working capital rapidly deteriorated through 2016. Working capital in 2020 is expected to decrease to $68.2 billion, a decrease of 14 percent from 2019. Furthermore working capital in 2020 is expected to decrease to less than the previous worst numbers of $69.8 billion in 2016. Conditions in 2020 are among the worst in recent years, but working capital has been mostly stable in recent years. Since 2016 sector-wide working capital has averaged $72.4 billion.
The implications are that even with a strong net farm-income estimate for 2020, producers will be tapping into their balance-sheet liquidity to meet financial needs. Furthermore the increase in direct payments in recent years has largely stabilized liquidity measures.
Farm debt continues inflated
A second balance-sheet consideration is total farm debt. Figure 5 shows the total real farm-sector debt and its two components – non-real estate and real estate debt. Overall farm debt has continued to be inflated in recent years, approaching levels previously observed in the 1980s. The recent increase has been primarily driven by real estate debt; non-real estate debt has been mostly stable.
Commodity, regional variations significant
It’s important to acknowledge that sector-wide estimates are not representative of any specific farm. That’s especially true in recent years as the trade war and pandemic have influenced commodities differently.
Figure 6 shows nominal cash receipts for several commodities in recent years. Most of those are expected to be slightly less in 2020, but that isn’t the case for all. Cash receipts for “Fruit and Nuts” is expected to be 17 percent more, while livestock will be hard-hit.
- cattle and calves – 8 percent less
- broilers – 23 percent less
- hogs – 16 percent less
It’s also evident in the USDA’s map of average changes in net cash farm income by region. The Fruitful Rim with an increase of 14 percent and the Mississippi Portal with an increase of 21 percent are forecasted to have a large increase in net cash farm income. But the Prairie Gateway with a decrease of 1 percent and the Heartland Region with a decrease of 2 percent are expected to see contractions. Across the country the average change is a positive 5 percent.
The commodity and regional variations highlight the challenges of administrating ad hoc programs in recent years and reconciling national trends – increased net farm income and direct payment – with farm-level conditions.
Wrapping it Up
Many have noted the increase in farm income in 2020 and the trend toward record levels of direct payments. But those are just two considerations. Farm income in 2019 decreased considerably from earlier estimates. The increase in direct payments is from ad hoc programs, leaving many questions about 2021 and beyond. And balance-sheet metrics have been mostly stable.
In our minds there are two significant factors worth considering. First is the commodity and regional variations. Livestock producers have been hard hit while other commodities have fared better than average. That can make it difficult to consider national sector-wide data to draw conclusions about any specific farm. Second much attention should be paid to how the farm economy begins to transition off ad hoc payments.