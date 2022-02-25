Paraphysiology brings unexpected relief

We are often told we will find success if we find a job we love. But for some there’s more to success. For them it’s sharing of love on the job that leads to success. And that success is gauged by the relief of misery with a restoration of happiness and joy.
Sometimes we encounter this success in unexpected places or professions.
A few months ago a sturdy, loyal Australian Shepherd who lives in far-northern Wisconsin injured himself during a burst of joyful exuberant play. The pain was obvious in the constant limp, the frequent pauses to lie still and the lack of a familiar smile. The humans took the dog, Red, to his veterinarian. The good news was no major damage to bones or joints could be detected. Pain relievers and rest were prescribed.
But after several weeks there was no improvement. Another trip to the veterinarian yielded nothing new except a suggestion. The suggestion was to try a different kind of treatment.
Animal Kingdom Chiropractic is located in Duluth, Minnesota. It’s the practice of Dr. Claudia Cottrell, a certified animal chiropractor with more than 30 years of experience, first with human patients and then with animals.
“My reputation flowed into this channel of animal chiropractic,” she said. “I still saw people for a while.”
But after three years of treating both humans and animals she completed the transition to treating animals full time.
“Chiropractic is an art, but also science,” she said. “The brain, the spinal cord and all the nerves that come out of the spinal cord go to every cell of our bodies. Everything we do is being monitored by our brain through our nervous system.
“Chiropractic ensures our nervous system is in full operation. When we have areas in the spine that aren’t moving right we can have an interference in the nerves that go to the body. Then messages from the brain can be distorted or compromised. During an adjustment we are freeing the nerves and improving the transmission of information from the brain to the body and the body to the brain.
“I’m addressing the structure so that it can affect the function of the body. Say you’re out watering your garden with a hose. You notice the water isn’t coming out of the hose very well. Then you notice you’re standing on the hose. You take your foot off the hose and the water comes out full force. That’s a simple way of looking at what we are doing when we remove a blockage – an interference in the spinal cord or nerves.”
Humans can tell about what they’re feeling using spoken language. But animals cannot.
“I listen to what an owner has told me about the animal,” Cottrell said. “What can the animal do and what can’t it do. How has that changed? What happened to make the change?
“Just looking at the animal tells a lot. When I look at an animal I can see pain or sadness or even depression. When dogs are really struggling, especially when the change came quickly, they are very confused. They wonder what happened. (If they could talk they’d say,) ‘Why can’t I use my back legs? Why am I pooping in the house?’ They know what they’re doing and it bothers them. I’ve seen dogs and cats really depressed by that.
“Just by touching them I can tell where there is congestion in the spine, or muscles or tissues. I watch their expressions as I am palpating them, or adjusting them. They give me a lot of feedback. The way they stretch and shake tells a lot.
“Dogs have an incredible smile – even sometimes when they are not in a healing mode. Even with the littlest bit of improvement they turn around and look to say, ‘I felt that. It feels so much better!’ In a lot of ways it’s easier to get feedback from animals. Some people aren’t honest with their practitioner, or with themselves. That can leave us guessing what is going on with them. It’s easier with animals.
“The changes in them from a first visit to a second visit sometimes is amazing. The first time they are dragging, or their owners are carrying them. They look miserable. They are in pain. The second time they come trotting in looking for a treat. I’ve had quite a few of those best-case scenarios. For some the treatments take time, especially when they’re older and have issues. We may not get them back to 100 percent.
“Even the toughest cases are very rewarding. I’ve had very few failures. They were because either the animal was not going to survive, or we started the treatment too late. Almost all of my clients have improved to a level that allowed that animal to live a healthier, happier, longer life. The goal is to get them to recover to a place where they can do their favorite things. That is their quality of life. Maybe he can’t go hunting anymore, but he can still go for walks and swims and is happy.”
Cottrell treats dogs, cats and horses.
“A lot of the animal chiropractors are women,” she said. “A lot of us, like me, aren’t very big. My body has been somewhat damaged from working on horses. I have changed my technique in the last couple of years to be more precise and take some pressure off my body.
“Horses don’t need a lot of extra force. In chiropractic there is a paraphysiological space. It’s where the adjustment is made. My hand goes into the tissue slowly; I find that space. I make a high-velocity adjustment; it’s not a great force. It’s low-force, high-velocity. The paraphysiological space in a horse is not bigger than in a person or many dogs.”
But adjustments do take a physical toll on a chiropractor.
“Yesterday I had five dogs come to my office, and I went out and saw two horses,” Cottrell said. “It was physically a hard day. My wrists and shoulders hurt last night. Then my cat came and laid on me for a half-hour. She’s a healer; after that I didn’t hurt anymore.”
Animal Kingdom Chiropractic is beginning to transition out of treating horses to concentrate on the treatment of dogs and cats.
And what of that red, sturdy and loyal Australian shepherd who lives in northern Wisconsin on the shore of Lake Superior? After a few visits with Cottrell, or “Aunt Claudia” as he calls her, Red’s limp is almost always absent. His winning smile is back. He’s running again with reckless abandon. Red thinks he has found success and so do his humans.
At Animal Kingdom Chiropractic Dr. Claudia Cottrell is using science, skill and love to improve the quality of life for animals and their humans.
