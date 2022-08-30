Paul Bickford will be missed

OPINION Paul Bickford of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many in this community, died in a farm accident Aug. 23. Paul was an innovative organic farmer, a generous teacher, and a kind-hearted friend to countless people across generations and geographies. He started his career as a dairy producer. He was a pioneer in the dairy-grazing movement before devoting the past decade to organic-grain farming and to mentorship.
It was a conversation with Paul that eventually led to the creation of the OGRAIN program. He was a tireless advocate for organic farming and fostering the next generation of farmers.
Paul’s passing is felt deeply by all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his four surviving siblings; his children Levi, Olivia, and Michelle; his stepson Lance, his partner Nan Fey; and to John and Halee Wepking, his business partners and chosen family at Meadowlark Organics as well as the rest of their team. We hold them close as they grieve and begin the hard work of moving forward with patience and grace, in the direction Paul would have wanted.
For those who live in the area and would like to offer help with farm-related tasks, contact Michael Dolan at michael@sevenseedsorganicfarm.com or 608-444-9759. You can also contribute through a meal train arranged by Erin Lynch of Enos Farms.
Arrangements are being made to celebrate Paul’s life at the OGRAIN conference in January.
... Erin Silva, associate professor and director of the University of Wisconsin-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems