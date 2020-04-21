Just 14 days after enrollment opened for the Paycheck Protection Program, the $349 billion appropriated for the program was depleted. The speed at which funding was exhausted astounded even those administering the program. The application window opened April 3 for all small businesses except independent contractors and self-employed individuals. The funds would last through June 6, erroneously predicted Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The quick depletion had little impact on farmers and ranchers, who according to U.S. Small Business Administration statistics made very limited use of the program. There are several reasons for that, which need to be addressed if and when Congress appropriates additional funding for the program.
The Small Business Administration was given a large task when the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – or CARES – was approved March 27. Administering a new program in such short order was undoubtedly challenging. The extremely quick seven days between the passage of the bill and the first application window made it unlikely that every possible question could be answered. That meant businesses and lenders with previous Small Business Administration experience were better positioned to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program as it became available. Before the Paycheck Protection Program most farmers and ranchers had never worked with the Small Business Administration. Those in agriculture were most often referred to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. The result is that farmers and the Small Business Administration knew little about each other.
Those who work within, for and around agriculture know that farms, ranches and horticultural businesses are unique. Agricultural enterprises, as they’re referred to by the Small Business Administration, are different from other small businesses in many ways.
- utilization of different tax forms
- a labor force supported by seasonal employees, including foreign workers in the United States on visas
- utilization of labor contractors rather than directly hired employees
- rent not limited simply to a single structure, often including land, equipment, multiple structures, etc.
That’s just a small list of the many distinct business characteristics of farms and ranches that immediately prompted questions when the Paycheck Protection Program was launched. The Small Business Administration and the USDA have diligently tried to answer questions, but the slow trickle of information made it difficult for agriculturalists to apply.
Another important element that likely led to the lack of farmers and ranchers applying was the slow release of guidance for the self-employed and independent contractors. The Small Business Administration began accepting applications for those small businesses April 10, but guidance related to those applications wasn’t released until April 14 – less than 48 hours before funding ran out.
In 2019 an average of 15.7 million Americans were self-employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s equivalent to 10 percent of the U.S. workforce. But when employees of the self-employed are also counted, the share of the U.S. workforce rises to about 30 percent, according to research by the PEW Institute. That’s not an issue that exclusively impacts agriculture, though agriculture is among the list of industries with the greatest rate of independently employed people.
In addition to unanswered questions that have arisen from the program itself, access to approved lending institutions has also been a struggle. Initially the Small Business Administration-approved lenders were overwhelmed by applications, leading them to prioritize completing loans with existing business customers. It’s difficult to blame banks for doing so, but that left new customers without a lender. The Small Business Administration aggressively tried to enroll new lending institutions into the program, but it’s our understanding the process was slow and frustrating. And when Paycheck Protection Program appropriations were exhausted, the Small Business Administration announced it would stop approving new lenders until additional funds were received. That means if and when new funds are available, community banks and Farm Credit institutions that rural communities depend on – that weren’t approved during the first window – will once again be at a disadvantage for the first-come, first-served program.
This is not meant to be an exhaustive list of the problems the agricultural sector has faced when applying for the Paycheck Protection Program. But it does help illuminate why the approximate 1.7 million approved loans through April 16, only 46,334 of them were to the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector. That represented only 1.3 percent of the total approved funding and 2.8 percent of approved applications. The Paycheck Protection Program had approved $4.374 billion to the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector with an average application approval of $94,409. Of the 20 subsectors the Small Business Administration reported on, the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector had the smallest average loan approval.
Conclusion
Congress is debating additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, though no resolution had been reached at press time. In order for additional funds to be helpful for agriculture, however, many outstanding questions need to be answered.