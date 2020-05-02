OPINION Thirty-eight agricultural groups and businesses have sent a letter to congressional leaders requesting changes to the Paycheck Protection Program. Agricultural, forestry, fishing and hunting sectors received only 1.3 percent of the original $349 billion in approved funding. The letter states, “Several issues remain with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program that have made it challenging for farmers and ranchers to participate.”
Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau president, said, “The CARES Act is a lifeline for farmers and ranchers struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic. COVID-19 has created an unprecedented impact on almost all markets, and farmers are struggling to pay employees while paying their own bills. As lawmakers consider replenishing the disaster loan program, it’s crucial that they ensure agriculture is given equal access to assistance.”
Marty Smith, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said, “Federal relief is only as good as the access that people in need have to it. Unfortunately for agricultural producers, accessing the first round of Paycheck Protection Program funding proved to be nearly impossible, with less than 2 percent of these loans reaching our industry. Hopefully the second round of (the Paycheck Protection Program) will be more accessible to family ranchers and farmers, and more equitably distributed so we can continue working to feed America during this crisis.”
The list of priorities for the next round of SBA loans includes several items.
- Expedite approval of applications for rural lenders. Most of agriculture’s primary lenders have not administered SBA loans. Allow Farm Credit institutions to access the newly established Paycheck Protection Program set aside for small financial lenders.
- Give guidance for agricultural applicants. Allow profits from farm-equipment trades and breeding livestock as well as other Internal Revenue Service forms that determine annual profits to be included in the calculation of income for the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Define “primary place of residence” in the SBA statute. The primary place of residence should be defined to clearly include H-2A guest workers because many of those workers spend more than half the year in the United States.
- Include rent and utilities. Rental payments for all business-related items should be included in the SBA loan program.
- Set an eligibility cap for agriculture. An increase in SBA’s eligibility cap for employees is essential for family farms and agricultural processors that employ more than 500 employees, to continue operating and paying their employees.