The PDPW Business Conference will continue as planned for March 18-19 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin encourage all participants to maintain proactive health and hygiene regiments such as hand washing. The organization states it will continue to monitor the situation, listen to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection as well as Wisconsin state officials.
As of March 12, in response to the COVID-19 virus there are no federal restrictions in place that would prevent meetings and travel within the United States, including travel to Madison. PDPW is monitoring the latest guidance from the CDC, the U.S. Travel Association and the Department of Public Health for Madison and Dane County.
Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.