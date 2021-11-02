Peninsula group offers survey

Peninsula Pride Farms is requesting current and future members to take a brief survey. The producer-led watershed-protection group’s survey was developed to understand what conservation practices are being implemented and to track the group’s progress. That progress can be shared with the community as well as organizations that provide funding to the alliance for activities.
Identifying member information will remain confidential; only aggregated results will be shared publicly. Surveys must be completed by Nov. 15 to be eligible for cost-share. Visit peninsulapridefarmsinc.org or contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or 920-905-3446 for more information.
Peninsula Pride Farms is offering cost-share funds to farmers who conduct trials of cover crops and planting green, open to members and non-members.
Farmers may choose one of three options.
- Plant overwintering cover crops – offers $40 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who haven’t planted cover crops in the past five years, and agree to do so in fall 2021.
- Plant a multispecies cover-crop mix – offers $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who are planting a multispecies cover-crop mix for winter 2021. At least one species must survive the winter.
- Plant green into a winter cover crop in spring 2022 – offers $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who plant green into a cover crop in spring 2022. The cover crop must not be grazed, hayed or terminated until the spring crop is planted.
All individual farm data is confidential. The application form is due Nov. 15. Contact peninsulapridefarms@gmail.com or r.costasilva@tnc.org or 573-639-8971 for more information.