As winter wears on many ranchers may be faced with a continual lice infestation in their herds even though they have treated their cattle. Some producers have treated more than once and still are seeing the effects of lice in their livestock.
Five species of lice commonly are found in the United States, with certain regions of the country seeing variation in the species present. The common species are categorized as sucking -- they pierce skin and suck blood -- or biting -- they feed on skin debris.
Sucking lice include the short-nosed cattle louse, long-nosed cattle louse and little blue louse. The most common biting louse is the red louse, also known as the cattle-chewing louse.
Lice infestations increase during cold weather and subside during warm weather in response to the increased surface temperature of their hosts. Although most cattle become louse-free in the summer months, carrier animals -- about 1 percent to 2 percent -- remain infected and serve as a source of re-infestation during fall and winter months.
Lice essentially spend their entire lives on the animal; they cannot survive off the host for more than a few days. The life cycle of lice on cattle varies from three to six weeks.
Transmission generally requires animal-to-animal contact. But lice have been shown to grasp the legs of horn flies or houseflies to take a trip to another animal.
Determining a lice infestation in cattle generally is an easy diagnosis for veterinarians and many producers. One indication of a lice problem is cattle that appear to have itchy skin.
Another sign is characteristic hair-loss patterns in the neck, across the shoulders and withers, and in the udder area. Some hair loss may be significant enough to result in frostbite to hairless areas, especially during extended cold winter weather.
But light infestations are easy to overlook when examining animals individually unless the veterinarian or producer does a careful inspection. A detailed exam starts with looking for nits, then exploring for lice by carefully parting the hair. A systematic and defined approach to the examination of cattle for the presence of lice will enable the examiner a greater level of confidence in attaining accurate results.
Use of systemic "pour on" products has increased. In some cases the products have been used multiple times per year. The products are absorbed through hair follicles so dirt and other foreign material on the backs of cattle will limit absorption. Other control products are strictly topical with no absorption.
So whether producers are dealing with resistance in lice or less efficacy at the appropriate dose, the result is the same -- a lack of adequate control.
There are options to help curb lice outbreaks.
- Leave the lice alone. In many cases the best solution may be to let the cattle itch for a while. Lice populations will begin to decrease in activity rapidly as weather warms.
- Treat only those animals showing clinical signs of itching and hair loss. Some animals may be more sensitive to the effects of lice infestations, while others can handle some lice with natural resistance.
- Determine the type of lice causing the infestation. Use the correct control methods for that type. Sucking lice feed on blood and serum from the animal. Those lice are controlled more effectively with a systemic injectable product. In contrast biting lice feed on the dander and scurf on the skin. They are controlled more effectively with a topical treatment.
- Use an injectable and topical treatment to control both types of lice.
But no licensed products are labeled to be used concurrently. When looking at topical treatments to treat biting lice, it maybe in a producer's best interest to look for name-brand products and to use one with a greater-volume dosage. Biting lice will be controlled more effectively by the parasiticide if they come in contact with it. Thus the greater-dosage products will give more coverage on the animal and more area for the lice to come in contact with the product. Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu for more information.