Peruse annual corn-harvest report

The 2020-2021 U.S. corn crop has a greater average test weight, reduced moisture and reduced total damage relative to each quality factor’s average of the previous five crops, according to the U.S. Grains Council’s 2020-2021 Corn Harvest Quality Report. The report is the 10th-annual such examination of the U.S. corn crop, published globally.
Wet weather conditions in April and May contributed to historic delays in planting and crop maturity in 2019, but the 2020 crop was planted slightly ahead of the average pace of the previous five crops. It experienced generally favorable conditions during the remainder of the growing season, resulting in both excellent grain quality and yield.
The average aggregate quality of the representative samples tested was better than the grade factor requirements for U.S. No. 1 grade. The report showed that 84.7 percent of the samples met the grade-factor requirements for U.S. No. 1 grade and 94.5 percent met the grade-factor requirements for U.S. No. 2.
The report is based on 601 yellow-corn samples taken from defined areas within 12 of the best-corn-producing and -exporting states. Inbound samples were collected from local grain elevators to measure and analyze quality at the point of origin. They provided representative information about the variability of quality characteristics across diverse geographic regions.
The 2020 crop showed several results.
- greater test weight than the 2019 and five-year average results
- average broken corn and foreign material was less than 2019
- average total damage was less than 2019 and the five-year average
- average moisture content was less than 2019 or the five-year average
- greater-than-average protein concentration when compared to 2019 and the five-year average
- fewer average stress cracks than 2019
- average 100-kernel weight was less than 2019 or the five-year average
- More than 99 percent of the samples tested at less than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration action level for aflatoxins.
- A full 100 percent of the samples tested at less than the 5-parts-per-million FDA-advisory level for deoxynivalenol or vomitoxin.
- Of the samples tested for fumonisin, 98.9 percent tested at less than the FDA’s strictest guidance level of 5 parts per million.
The 2020-2021 U.S. corn crop is expected to be the third-largest at 368.49 million metric tons or 14,507 million bushels, and the third-largest average yield on record at 11.04 metric tons per hectare or 175.8 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate.
The 2020-2021 Corn Harvest Quality Report provides information about the quality of the 2020 U.S. crop at harvest as it entered international merchandising channels. A second council report, the 2020-2021 Corn Export Cargo Quality Report, will measure corn quality at the point of loading for export. It will be available in early 2021. Visit www.grains.org for more information.