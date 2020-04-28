PESHTIGO, Wis. – Steve Nor of Nor Family Farms has a good handle on dairy quality. That’s one of the reasons Tom McCaulley nominated the farm for dairy-quality recognition by the National Mastitis Council. The farm operated by Nor, his wife, Jill Nor, and their son, John Nor, recently earned silver recognition by the national program.
The Nors have 250 head of Holstein cattle and farm 700 acres of crops. Their rolling-herd average is 24,000 pounds, with 4.2 percent fat and 3.1 percent protein. Moreover their somatic-cell count is just 55,000.
“We’re proud of that,” Steve Nor said.
Land O’Lakes, his milk buyer, also has recognized the farm’s efforts in producing good-quality milk, he said.
With help from five employees the Nors milk cows twice daily in a double-10 parallel parlor. They installed the parlor in 1996 in an old stanchion barn built in 1903. The family has been able to save a lot of money by using older facilities, Nor said.
He attributes dairy quality to various factors such as providing clean and plentiful sand bedding, consistently following milking protocols, keeping equipment clean and culling cows with elevated somatic-cell counts.
“The Nors used somatic-cell-count data all the time to make management decisions,” said Jeff Fischer of Genex. “And anyone could walk into the Nors barns anytime and always find them clean and ready for a tour. They have good employees and do things consistently well.”
Dr. Gary Kotecki, a veterinarian at Kotecki Veterinary Service of Pound, Wisconsin, has worked with the Nor family for 30 years – first working with Steve Nor’s father, Hans Nor.
“Steve is detail-oriented and has a positive outlook despite difficult (economic) times,” Kotecki said. “And the crew follows his attention to detail.”
Kotecki conducts weekly fertility work at the Nor farm and discusses with the team management of any sick animals. The farm’s herd health, cleanliness and well-balanced feed rations contribute to good milk quality, he said.
“A clean environment contributes to strong immunity and low somatic-cell count,” he said. “That makes good-quality milk a lot easier to achieve.”
McCaulley has known the Nor family for decades. He said he has appreciated Steve Nor’s help with communicating information about various Land O’Lakes programs and policies.
“Dairy quality is so important and Steve has full understanding of that,” McCaulley said. “Member feedback is necessary for our cooperative to make policies. Steve takes time to listen, ask pertinent questions and share his perspective. He has also involved his son in our discussions. Many of our cooperative’s members are Steve’s neighbors, and they come to him with questions and to hear his opinions. That helps me do my job as a representative for Land O’Lakes.”
Nor urges farmer-members to attend cooperative meetings, often offering to share rides. And he advocates for the dairy industry in his community.
“He has gone above and beyond, reaching out to neighbors and his community,” McCaulley said.
