Editor’s note: Part one of the fertilizer outlook was published in the Feb. 16 issue of Agri-View.
After declining 17 percent in 2021-2022, demand for phosphate fertilizer in the United States is expected to recover about 10 percent in 2023. That’s attributed to an increase in the corn, soybean and wheat area of 7 million to 9 million acres – as well as moderate recovery in application rates, still-profitable farm economics and record net cash farm income.
Fall demand for fertilizer was likely at more than average across the country. But it varied by region, according to Rahm’s conversations with agricultural retailers around the country.
In terms of supply China reduced its total phosphate exports by about half in 2022 and it’s likely to keep those exports level. Phosphate manufacturers in the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to have limited supplies, he said.
Sulphur prices are expected to rebound in 2023. They had declined in 2022 from $480 per ton to $90 per ton. That was attributed to greater supplies and less demand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and China.
“Prices have reset largely due to the decline in raw-material costs,” Rahm said.
Potash prices could stabilize
In response to tremendous spikes in 2022 potash prices, demand declined. Global import demand likely declined 15 percent in 2022 – 7.4 million tons. That was due to reduced exports from Belarus. The United States and several other countries imposed sanctions because of Belarus support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Demand also declined in response to reduced supplies overall as well as increased prices.
“We think North American use will increase but shipments will be flat because of products still in channel inventories,” Rahm said.
Brazil is expected to have a potash inventory problem, but not a demand problem. That market is expected to work through large inventories by the third quarter of 2023.
Rahm projects slowly improving demand elsewhere in response to better crop prices and decreases in potash prices.
Potash supply will still be affected by sanctions on Belarus, but production elsewhere has been sufficient to meet demand. Exports from Belarus are projected to decline from 12.3 million metric tons in 2021 to 5.4 million metric tons in 2022 and then slightly increase to 5.5 metric tons in 2023.
Russian exports are projected to decline from 11.5 million metric tons in 2021 to 10.2 million metric tons in 2022 and then increase to 10.8 million metric tons in 2023. Reduction in Russian potash exports hasn’t been as great as what initial expectations were when the war in Ukraine started and sanctions were imposed. Fertilizer was exempted from a lot of those sanctions, Rahm said.
There are small gains in exports from other countries – Israel, Jordan, Spain and Laos. And Canadian exports have increased significantly. Canada’s Nutrien and Mosaic have increased production but appear to be reducing output to bring supply in line with demand, he said.
“Potash prices continue to be under pressure but I think they’ll find a floor and stabilize – if not in the first quarter, then in the second,” he said.
Prior to forming Michael R. Rahm Consulting, Mike Rahm served as Mosaic’s vice-president for market and strategic analysis from 2004 through 2019. He presented his fertilizer outlook Jan. 6 at the Purdue Top Farmer Conference in West Lafayette, Indiana. Visit ag.purdue.edu/commercialag and search for "Top Farmer Conference 2023" for more information.
