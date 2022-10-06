Plan proposed for regulating engineered crops

Molecular biologists are calling for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered crops. Current approaches for triggering safety testing vary widely among countries and generally lack scientific merit, the scientists stated in an article in Science. Advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering, they said.
Rather than focusing on the methods and processes used in the creation of a genetically engineered crop to determine if testing is needed, a more effective framework would examine the specific new characteristics of the crop itself by using “-omics” approaches, the scientists stated. Genomics can be used to scan new crop varieties for unexpected changes in deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA.
Additional “-omics” methods such as transcriptomics, proteomics, epigenomics and metabolomics test for other changes to the molecular composition of plants. Measurements of thousands of molecular traits can be used like a fingerprint to determine whether the product from a new variety is “substantially equivalent” to products already being produced by existing varieties.
If the new product has either no differences or understood differences with no expected health or environmental effects when compared with products of existing varieties, no safety testing would be recommended, the scientists stated. But if the product has new characteristics with the potential for health or environmental effects, or if the product has differences that can’t be interpreted, safety testing would be recommended.
Fred Gould, co-director of the North Carolina State University-Genetic Engineering and Society Center and a corresponding author of the article, said, “The size of the change made to a product and the origin of the DNA have little relationship with the results of that change. Changing one base pair of DNA in a crop with 2.5 billion base pairs, such as corn, can make a substantial difference.”
When dealing with varieties made using the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR – gene-editing system, for example, the European Union regulates all varieties. Other governments make decisions on the size of the genetic change and the source of inserted genetic material. In 2020 the U.S. Department of Agriculture established a rule that exempts from regulation conventionally bred crop varieties and genetically engineered crop varieties that could have been developed by methods other than genetic engineering.
The “-omics” approaches, if used appropriately, wouldn’t increase the cost of regulation. Most new varieties wouldn’t trigger a need for regulation, Gould said.
“The most important question is, ‘Does the new variety have unfamiliar characteristics,’” Gould said.
The article’s authors estimate that technological advances could reduce the laboratory cost for a set of “-omics” tests to about $5,000 within five to 10 years.
Establishing an international committee composed of crop breeders, chemists and molecular biologists to establish the options and costs of “-omics” approaches for a variety of crops would start the process of developing a new regulatory framework.
Workshops with sociologists, policymakers, regulators and representatives of the general public would enable deliberations that could avoid some of the problems encountered when genetic-engineering technology was commercialized in the 1990s. Visit https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo3034 for more information
Mick Kulikowski is the director of strategic communications and media relations at North Carolina State University.