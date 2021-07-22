Plant-based ‘meat,’ meat not nutritionally equivalent

Plant-based meat substitutes taste and chew similar to real beef. The 13 items listed on their nutrition labels – vitamins, fats and protein – make them seem essentially equivalent. But the examination of the nutritional content of plant-based meat alternatives, using a tool of the science known as metabolomics, shows they’re very different.
Meat-substitute companies make plant-based products as meaty as possible, such as adding leghemoglobin. It's an iron-carrying molecule from soy, and red beet, berries and carrot extracts to simulate bloodiness.
The texture of near-meat is thickened by adding indigestible fibers such as methyl cellulose. To match plant-based meat alternatives to the protein levels of meat, they use isolated plant proteins from soy, peas and other plant sources. Some meat-substitutes also add vitamin B12 and zinc to further replicate meat’s nutrition.
But many other components of nutrition don’t appear on the labels. That’s where the products differ widely from meat, according to the study.
The metabolites that the scientists measured are building blocks of the body’s biochemistry. They’re crucial to the conversion of energy, signaling between cells, building structures and tearing them down. It's estimated that there are more than 100,000 of the molecules in biology. About half of the metabolites circulating in human blood are estimated to be derived from our diets.
“To consumers reading nutritional labels, they may appear nutritionally interchangeable,” said Stephan van Vliet, a postdoctoral researcher at the Duke University Molecular Physiology Institute who led the research. “But if you use metabolomics and look at expanded nutritional profiles, we found there are large differences between meat and a plant-based meat alternative.”
The institute’s metabolomics core laboratory compared 18 samples of a popular plant-based meat alternative to 18 grass-fed ground beef samples from a ranch in Idaho. The analysis of 36 cooked patties found that 171 out of the 190 metabolites they measured varied between beef and the plant-based meat substitute.
The beef contained 22 metabolites that the plant substitute didn’t. The plant-based substitute contained 31 metabolites that meat didn’t. The greatest distinctions occurred in amino acids, dipeptides, vitamins, phenols and types of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids found in the products.
Several metabolites known to be important to human health were found either exclusively or in greater quantities in beef, including creatine, spermine, anserine, cysteamine, glucosamine, squalene and the omega-3 fatty acid DHA.
“The nutrients have potentially important physiological, anti-inflammatory, and-or immunomodulatory roles,” the study’s authors wrote.
“The nutrients are important for our brain and other organs including our muscles,” van Vliet said. “But some people on vegan diets can live healthy lives.”
The plant-based meat alternative contained several beneficial metabolites not found in beef such as phytosterols and phenols.
“It’s important for consumers to understand these products shouldn’t be viewed as nutritionally interchangeable, but that’s not to say that one is better than the other,” he said. “Plant and animal foods can be complementary because they provide different nutrients.”
More research is needed to determine whether there are short-term or long-term effects of the presence or absence of particular metabolites in meat and plant-based meat alternatives, he said.
No funding was received to perform this work. The study recently was published in “Scientific Reports.” Visit nature.com and search for "metabolomics comparison of plant-based meat and grass-fed meat" for more information.
Karl Bates is the executive director, science and research communications at Duke University.