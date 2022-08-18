Plant material remediates ‘forever chemicals’

A novel bioremediation technology for remediating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – known as PFAS – recently was developed by researchers at Texas A&M-AgriLife Extension. The material has potential for commercial application for disposing of what’s known as “forever chemicals.”
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are used in many products such as food wrappers and packaging, dental floss, fire-fighting foam, nonstick cookware, textiles and electronics. But many scientific studies show that, at certain levels, some of the chemicals can be harmful to humans and wildlife, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“The chemicals don’t degrade easily in the environment and are toxic even at trace-level concentrations,” said Susie Dai, an associate professor in the Texas A&M-Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology. “They must be removed and destroyed to prevent human exposure and negative impacts on the ecosystem. They’re so stable because they’re composed of a chain of carbon and fluorine atoms linked together. The carbon-fluorine bond is one of the strongest chemical bonds.”
The current way to destroy them is to burn them, an expensive multistep process. Commercial products such as active carbon are used as a clean-up material to adsorb the compounds. The material is then incinerated.
Dai and Joshua Yuan developed a technique of using a plant-derived material to adsorb the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and dispose of them with microbial fungi that eat the chemicals. Yuan is a professor in the University of Washington in St. Louis-Department of Energy, Environmental and Chemical Engineering. He formerly was at the Texas A&M-Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology.
“We produced a sustainable plant material that could be used to concentrate the chemicals,” Dai said. “The plant’s cell-wall material serves as a framework to adsorb them. Then the material and the adsorbed chemical serve as food for a microbial fungus. The fungus eats it and you don’t have the disposal problem. The fungus is doing the detoxification process.
“We live on a planet where every component interacts. People are concerned about the water and also about crops produced by using that water to feed animals that are part of the food supply.”
The research recently was published in Nature Communications. Visit nature.com and search for “Susie Dai” for more information.
Helen White is a communication specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife.