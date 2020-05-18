OPINION Wisconsin farmers take pride in our work and in our product. We need reliable markets in which to sell our products and to have our livestock harvested in a timely manner. But we are unwilling to support a mandate to keep meatpacking plants open at the expense and endangerment of plant workers. Even with the possibility of a shortage of meat during the COVID pandemic, the lives and care for workers is more important than meeting the demand for consumption of protein.
Upon ordering the enactment of the Defense Production Act to require packing plants to remain operating in the face of the pandemic, the Trump Administration announced it would eliminate liability risk for the packers. That represents the Administration’s most conscious objective to protect corporations, not the safety of workers and local communities.
In Wisconsin the health risk for workers at those plants would not have been acknowledged had some of those workers not dared to come forth to inform the public. The packing companies have simply failed to protect the safety of their most important asset by refusing to provide necessary personal protective equipment, withholding information from workers about the spread of illness, not requiring temperature checks or providing testing for all employees, and by ignoring social-distancing measures such as slowing line speeds or reducing production. Plants have reportedly forced employees to continue working even when they are sick, and have failed to provide sick pay when workers fall ill or self-quarantine after exposure. Instead they have opted to temporarily pay increased wages and a bonus for those who consistently report to work despite the risk to lives and safety.
Minority communities are disproportionately harmed by the executive order to keep meatpacking plants open. Almost 30 percent of meat-packing workers are immigrants, and two-thirds are Latino at 35 percent, black at 20 percent or Asian at 8 percent. They are working in both a high-risk and intensely laborious occupation, in jobs that most Americans would never take. And now they are being forced to go to work every day with no meaningful protection against a dangerous and deadly virus.
The COVID-19 pandemic presents us with an opportunity to question the U.S. food-production system. We need to question the continued overproduction of agricultural commodities, the increasing concentration of the agribusiness industry, the consolidation of food production where many smaller farmers are being pushed out of business, the growing dependence on an oligopoly of food processors, the inequitable sharing of profits throughout the supply chain, and the failure of national and state authorities to protect the health of those most vulnerable in our society.
For our fellow farmers we advise they be patient in their sales of livestock for slaughter, and market livestock on different days, in different markets and to different buyers. For many packing plants, if operating, they are only functioning at partial capacity and can’t be expected to return to capacity immediately. We should be prudent in planning our herd size now, given the inability to project future market demand and with circumstances forcing restrained production. We must all do our part to adapt to these challenges while maintaining the health and safety of everyone involved in food production as the priority.
Michael Slattery, Maribel, Wisconsin
Submitted by the Wisconsin Farmers Union