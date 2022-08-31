Planting seeds always brings pride

OPINION At this time each year, with rare exceptions, I make the trek to my family’s cemetery, located in a no-stop-light town deep in the heart of Kansas. Three generations have their final resting place there and all of them share an agrarian heritage.
It’s about a 1,000-mile round trip. I always vary the route to and from the cemetery so I can see the country from more than just the 75-mile-per-hour vantage point of interstate highways. One author wrote a book a couple of decades ago entitled “Blue Highways.” Those are the highways I take on my journey – a journey on which, as I like to say, I can see to the horizon and then some.
Much of that area was described to me in the late 1970s by a long-time farmer as “promising you the least and giving you the most” – or “promising you the most and giving you the least.” It was traditionally wheat-fallow country, with the occasional field of grain sorghum.
The changes in that part of Kansas tend to mirror the changes that have occurred across the broad spectrum of agriculture in the United States. Corn and soybeans are common, to the extent that wheat often takes a back seat. Many parts of the region are reminiscent of the Corn Belt, albeit with less precipitation and smaller yields.
Farming practices have undergone a dramatic change during the past two decades or so, with the big majority of acres under a no-till program and continuous cropping producing three crops in four years. Those changed practices have brought an influx of crop-input suppliers who formerly were focused on what were once considered more-productive regions. Grain-marketing opportunities have also increased by way of unit train loadouts, and far more on-farm storage capacity than would have ever been dreamed about in prior years.
To borrow a phrase from a classic song by the Eagles – and to alter it slightly – what comes to mind when considering those changes is that “every form of growth has its price.” In this case there has been consolidation of farms and pressures on small towns to remain viable. The price of entry for a young farmer is now beyond reach for many – barring some creative solutions. The lure of the big city has caused many people not to return to the farm where they grew up.
With change comes challenges – and opportunities. By driving those blue highways and talking to folks along the way, one can gain a better understanding of what’s taking place in those areas. In some respects the introduction of a broad range of technologies into agriculture has brought some younger generations back to the farm. It’s helped a lot of the small towns that serve critical social and economic purposes in those areas. To be sure there are exceptions to the rule, but a drive in and around many of the county seats offers a bird’s-eye view of the level of community pride. It shows in the condition of main-street storefronts, and shows on the farmsteads.
The widespread use of technology has led to a number of positive things.
greater ability for farmers to spread their financial and operating risks
alternative uses for certain crops – notably corn-based ethanol in the mid-2000s and soy-based fuels in more recent years
reductions in soil and water erosion
increases in overall soil health
more-responsible use of resources essential to optimal crop yields
The evolution of how agriculture is capitalized has also come into the picture, and I think in mostly positive ways. The barriers to entry for a young person are very high, but the increase of investor interest in farmland has created opportunities for farmers to align themselves with those capital sources in ways that were not even on the drawing board in the 1990s. There is more competition among lenders – traditional as well as newer entrants – to gain the business of farmers. Generally speaking, the availability of capital is not a constraint.
Many of the changes I have observed firsthand in this part of Kansas are not unique to that area. It’s been a massive change from the wheat-fallow rotation to a crop mix that’s now very diverse. That’s vastly different than say the Corn Belt, where the corn-soybean rotation is largely unchanged.
Notwithstanding the changes that I’ve noted, the essence of agriculture in this area is unchanged. And that message comes through loud and clear via many insights gained from speaking with farmers and others in agriculture in this small slice of America. That essence is the pride that comes from planting seeds and seeing the results of one’s efforts. That’s what drives those farmers to succeed despite the obstacles that are often put in their way. It was that way when my grandfather farmed with a team of horses pulling the plow in the late 19th century, and is the case today with a 24-row planter placing seed and fertilizer with precision at variable rates.
Ben Palen is a fifth-generation farmer with experience in many aspects of agriculture, including projects in the United States Africa, and the Middle East. The focus on all projects is sustainable practices based on a mix of boots on the ground and selected use of ag-tech tools. Visit agmgmtpartners.com for more information.