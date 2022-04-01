Practice frightening-funnel safety

Many of us who grew up in farming country have distinct weather memories. They may be from living in “Tornado Alley” or from planting those last rows of corn or baling those remaining windrows of hay in a hurry. The work needed to be finished before rain clouds on the horizon moved through and caused more work, or ruined beautifully cured fodder. And so we remained in the field a little too long, past the time when safety was no more. Some of us have seen a funnel cloud firsthand along with that sickening-green-blue color in the sky. Others have had close calls with dangerous lightning and hail. For a few it was the last risk taken.
Some have kinfolk or friends who died or were injured in violent storms. More have experience with damage to buildings and machinery, injury and death of livestock, and ruined crops. Buildings, machinery, livestock and crops may be replaced, but not lives.
Humans often have short memories. In day-to-day life we become complacent and assured of our invincibility. So to remain safe and live we need periodic reminders of our place in the world.
Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 4-8. It’s an opportunity for every person in Wisconsin to prepare for tornadoes and violent storms – storms that are becoming more frequent as our climate changes. State and local governments, schools, businesses and individuals use the week to review severe-weather procedures and practice tornado drills.
A statewide tornado drill will be held at 1:45 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. April 7. The drill will be postponed to April 8 if there is a possibility of actual severe weather April 7. Visit readywisconsin.wi.gov the morning of the drill for updated drill information.
Wisconsin’s first tornado of 2022 took place March 5. The tornado touched down in the town of Dunkirk in Dane County near Stoughton. It traveled on the ground for about 5 miles, causing significant property damage and power outages.
Wisconsin has numerous tornadoes each year; numbers are according to the National Weather Service.
- 41 tornadoes in 2021
- 20 in 2020
- 28 in 2019
- 33 in 2018
Of course not all dangerous storms spawn tornadoes.
Spring is also the time when the National Weather Service recruits citizens to volunteer as storm spotters and “CoCoRaHS.”
Storm spotters are trained in person or online. Training sessions are about two hours long, with an hour devoted to basics of reporting to the National Weather Service and another hour of safety training. For Milwaukee visit www.weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule or for Green Bay visit www.weather.gov/grb/skywarn or for La Crosse visit www.weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule for more information.
CoCoRaHS are people who observe and report on rain, hail and snow through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Observers can be individuals who take readings at home, or school classes who take readings together at schools. The information reported is used by the National Weather Service, meteorologists, hydrologists, researchers and emergency managers. Visit www.cocorahs.org for more information; click on “Join CoCoRaHS” to join.
This year maybe we can each keep our priorities straight by reviewing our severe-weather safety plans. That way we can protect the lives of the folks in our community. We can choose life over property as we try to protect both. And some of us can perform some year-round public service by becoming weather observers.
Mark Twain is reported to have said that everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it. Perhaps this year we can prove him wrong.
For Milwaukee visit www.weather.gov/mkx/severe_weather_awareness or for Green Bay visit www.weather.gov/grb or for La Crosse visit www.weather.gov/arx for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.