Precision ag meets sustainability pillars

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified three pillars of sustainability for the agricultural industry – reduced environmental impact, increased productivity and yield, and better overall economic results. Current precision-agriculture technologies are helping farmers make significant gains with all three pillars.
"For the environmental benefits of precision agriculture to take shape, farmers need to generate more yield and at least break even from a financial standpoint," said Curt Blades, senior vice-president of agricultural services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. "If a farmer plans to change a practice or invest in a new technology, the economic impact of that action must be part of the conversation. Fortunately we now have compelling research that makes it a big part of the conversation."
The sustainability pillars align with the Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s newly released research, "Environmental Benefits of Precision Ag." The study was co-developed with the American Soybean Association, CropLife America, and the National Corn Growers Association. The study examined five areas where precision agriculture can make economic impacts.
Auto guidance uses global-positioning system signals to automatically control a tractor. That helps reduce overlap during tilling, planting, spraying and harvesting. It also has a positive effect on productivity and reduces fuel consumption.
Machine-section control turns planter, fertilizer or sprayer sections on and off in rows that have been previously treated, or at headland turns, point rows and waterways. That helps optimize placement of seed, fertilizer and crop-protection products. The technology also helps optimize down pressure and depth control to gain machine and fuel efficiencies.
Variable-rate technology uses sensors or preprogrammed maps to determine application rates for seed, fertilizer and crop-protection products. Among supporting technologies are variable-rate controllers, global-positioning systems, yield monitors, crop sensors and soil sensors.
Telematics provide real-time monitoring of equipment including global-positioning-system location, route suggestions and idling. Telematics-equipped equipment can be monitored whenever it's in operation. The technology affords an opportunity to increase asset utilization and reduce fuel usage.
Precision irrigation enables growers to apply different amounts of water to different areas of the field to reduce waste and optimize efficiency.
The study also examines where precision-agriculture technologies reduce environmental impacts.
Productivity – The farmer can achieve better crop yields from accurate spacing and population rate. Indirect benefits include not having to place unproductive or preserved land into production. The farmer also can reduce soil compaction and improve soil health to help reduce inputs through time.
Fertilizer – Reduced overlap and better placement optimize application and reduce waste. Indirect benefits include improved water quality due to reduced runoff, improved soil health and a reduction in net greenhouse-gas emissions.
Herbicide – More efficient herbicide application reduces waste. Indirect benefits are improved soil health, reduced erosion, less weed resistance and reduced greenhouse-gas emissions.
Fossil fuel – When the number of field passes and time spent idling are reduced, the amount of fuel consumed is reduced. Greenhouse-gas emissions also are reduced.
Water – Precise irrigation can save water from evaporation and excessive runoff. An indirect benefit is an improvement in water quality due to reduced runoff.
By leveraging precision-agriculture technologies, farmers already have improved several areas.
- 4-percent increase in crop production
- 7-percent reduction in fertilizer use
- 9-percent reduction in herbicide use
- 6-percent reduction in fossil fuel use
- 4-percent reduction in water use
A direct parallel can be drawn between the environmental benefit of those reductions and the economic benefit.
"That's 6 percent less fuel on a tractor that is likely running 20 hours a day for a couple weeks straight," Blades said. "That helps the farmer save thousands of dollars in fuel expenses. It also has the carbon-reduction benefits of removing about 200,000 cars from the road."
Adoption rates by farmers vary widely depending on the technology – between 10 percent to 60 percent. Increasing the adoption rate to the 90-percent range is expected to result in several improvements.
- 6-percent increase in crop production
- 14-percent reduction in fertilizer use
- 15-percent reduction in herbicide use
- 16-percent reduction in fossil fuel use
- 21-percent reduction in water use
Precision agriculture began making serious inroads with the advance of machine guidance and auto-steer. Those technologies made it easier for farmers to see the benefits. As more farmers adopted machine guidance, they began to see how technology in general could help drive results in other areas.
"The adoption rate has been on a steady increase in the past 20 years," Blades said. "Precision agriculture has become almost ubiquitous for anyone trying to drive income from their land. Most equipment today has some sort of this technology. That in and of itself leads to broader adoption."
An obstacle to increased adoption could involve the broader agriculture economy. Depressed commodity prices strain net income, which strains investments and adoption of new technologies.
"The biggest factor going forward is whether farmers have money to invest," said Nick Tindall, senior director of regulatory affairs and agriculture policy at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
With commodity prices currently stronger than they have been in years, now is a good time for farmers to invest in precision-agriculture technology. When leaner times arrive their operations will be more financially resilient.
To leverage global-positioning system-driven precision-agriculture technologies, farmers also need an adequate level of infrastructure. The expansion of broadband internet capability must have a strong wireless component accessible by machinery in the field.
"If today's farmer wants to continue thriving, it's important to become more efficient,” Tindall said. “Precision-agriculture technology that delivers environmental and economic benefits helps farmers become more competitive in the international market. A strong sustainability message also helps a farmer maintain access to certain markets.
"Sustainability is very important to the European market, for example. Becoming more efficient and productive also can help keep down food prices. There’s no greater threat to the environment than hunger. Being able to leverage precision technologies to sustainably and affordably provide people quality food is a win for everybody."
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers.