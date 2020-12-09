Predatory lawyers need to desist

OPINION The American Farm Bureau Federation is standing up for hundreds of dairy farmers being targeted by predatory lawyers representing the estate of Dean Foods, which is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings. Almost 500 dairy farmers who once sold milk to Dean Foods received letters threatening legal action unless they refund money legitimately earned prior to the bankruptcy filing.
Shame on these predatory lawyers for bullying dairy farmers at a time when many are struggling to keep their farms running. It’s ludicrous to suggest the meager profits from regularly scheduled and routine milk sales – sales that are heavily watched and regulated by the federal government – were outside the regular course of business. Someone needs to have the farmers’ backs and I’m proud to say the American Farm Bureau Federation is stepping in to do just that.
The American Farm Bureau Federation has sent a letter to the law firm managing the Dean Foods estate, calling for an immediate reversal of their “predatory shakedown” and threatening potential legal action if the firm fails to withdraw the letters sent to farmers. In the letter American Farm Bureau Federation General Counsel Ellen Steen says the letters sent to farmers “are deceptive and constitute an abuse of process that attempts to extract funds that the Debtor (Dean Foods) is not entitled to under the threat of a lawsuit. Put plainly, your letters are a predatory shakedown, written in legalese.”
Many recipients of the “Debtor” letters are independent farmers already struggling through difficult economic times made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The letters put producers in an impossible position – either pay the amounts demanded or incur the cost of legal counsel to defend against the Debtor’s allegations.
The American Farm Bureau Federation letter outlines the legal legitimacy of the payments made to dairy farmers and admonishes the lawyers representing Dean Foods for knowingly taking advantage of farmers.
“Sending the Letters under these circumstances is not only deceptive, but outrageous because they threaten legal action when in fact the Producers have no legal exposure for the reasons set forth herein,” the letter states.
The American Farm Bureau Federation further calls upon those lawyers to retract their demands by notifying each farmer by separate letter within 10 business days; returning any funds already received; and by ceasing any litigation against farmers who did business with the company. The letter clearly states a willingness to step in, in the event the Dean Foods estate pursues litigation against farmers.
“(The American Farm Bureau Federation) intends to intervene in any such litigation or to seek relief in the Bankruptcy Court. (The American Farm Bureau Federation) will consider all remedies that it can seek as an advocate of the Producers.”
Visit www.fb.org/files/AFBF_Lt_to_Dean_Foods_re_Preference_Demand_12_4_20.pdf to read the entire letter.
Zippy Duvall is president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Visit www.fb.org for more information.
