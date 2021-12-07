Prepare for Franken-burger

OPINION One day in the not-too-distant future one might walk into a supermarket and see something different next to the ground beef. It will look like ground beef and might even say “ground beef” on the label, but somewhere in impossibly small type it will also say “cultured.”
That new product will not be the same beef we have all come to know and love since humankind domesticated cattle some 10,500 years ago. Instead that so-called meat is made in a laboratory just like Frankenstein. The scary part about this story, though, is that it’s real.
European scientists in 2013 created the first lab-grown burger, cultured in a petri dish from fetal bovine serum. That first burger cost about $300,000 to produce. But currently the cost is about $11 per burger, and numerous companies are preparing to sell the lab-grown products to American consumers.
The Franken-burger is coming. We must act now to protect consumer confidence and ensure a level playing field.
The sellers of plant-based meats have already demonstrated their willingness to use prominent cattle images as well as terms like meat and beef on their packaging to lure unsuspecting consumers. Not surprisingly the companies creating lab-grown products, academic elitists and the usual critics of animal agriculture are already arguing they should also be allowed to use common meat terms to label the new products.
How the new products are labeled will be critical. Otherwise a consumer will be in the supermarket with a magnifying glass trying to read the fine print to see if it’s lab-grown meat. It’s also important for cattle producers. Should there be a food-safety issue with lab-grown products, it must be distinguishable from the natural beef humans have safely consumed for millennia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service along with the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 signed an agreement to jointly oversee these products, which they currently refer to as “comprised of or containing cultured animal cells.” Under the agreement the USDA will be responsible for how the products are labeled.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association recently submitted comments to the agency on behalf of cattle producers and consumers, calling for lab-grown products to be clearly labeled and differentiated from natural beef. Those products should be prominently labeled with a term like “lab-grown” to ensure consumers both recognize and understand what the product is. For the same reason the labels should refrain from using words like “beef,” which consumers have come to trust as defining a wholesome and natural product.
Because independent scientists have not yet analyzed lab-grown products to determine their compositional and nutritional properties, it will be imperative to do so before they are publicly available. Any such differences should be prominently on the label as well.
The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will continue to fight for accurate and understandable labeling of both lab-grown and plant-based products. I hope you’ll join in the fight so we can preserve the integrity of real and natural beef for American consumers.
Hughes Abell is president of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, founded by 40 cattlemen in 1877 in Graham, Texas, under the name of the Stock-Raisers’ Association of North-West Texas. Visit tscra.org for more information.