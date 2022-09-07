Prepare for, prevent machinery fires

Combine and tractor fires cause more than $20 million in property losses each year and millions more because of lost time and downed crops during the busy harvest season. Fires also cause 40 or 50 serious injuries each year, and occasionally a person is killed because of a farm machinery fire.
There are two keys to preventing serious machinery or life loss.
• prevention
• preparation in case a fire does occur
Machinery-fire prevention – For a fire to occur three things must be present – air, a material to burn and a heat source. Because it’s impossible to eliminate air around a farm machine we must focus on keeping the machine clean of possible fire-causing materials and eliminating all possible sources of heat that could lead to a fire.
Cleanliness and maintenance – Begin every harvest season with a clean machine. Pay special attention to the engine and engine compartment because about 75 percent of all machinery fires start in that area. Use a pressure washer to remove all caked-on grease, oil and crop residue. A clean engine will run cooler, operate more efficiently and greatly reduce the chance for fire. After starting the season be sure to frequently blow any dry chaff, leaves and other material off the machine with compressed air. Also clear off any wrapped plant materials on bearings, belts and other moving parts. Pay close attention to the machine’s operator’s manual; follow all instructions and schedules for lubrication and routine maintenance. If there are any leaking fuel or oil hoses, fittings or metal lines, be sure to replace or repair them immediately.
Eliminate heat sources – Combine and tractor fires can be caused by several heat sources. The most common is exhaust-system surfaces that contact any flammable material. Be sure the exhaust system – including the manifold, muffler and turbocharger – are in good condition and free of leaks. When checking oil and performing other daily maintenance, quickly scan any exposed electrical wiring for damage or signs of deterioration. Replace any worn or malfunctioning electrical component with proper parts from a dealer. If fuses are blowing or a circuit intermittently cuts out, that’s a good sign there’s a short or loose connection in the system. The arcing electrical wires on a farm machine will generate extremely hot temperatures. Also keep an eye out for worn bearings, belts and chains. A badly worn bearing can glow red-hot. Any rubber belt subjected to intense heat from a worn part can burst into flames.
Be prepared – Despite the best intentions and good maintenance, a fire on a tractor or combine can still occur. The best source of protection for a combine is at least one fully charged 10-pound ABC dry-chemical fire extinguisher. A 5-pound unit is recommended for tractors. Select only extinguishers with Underwriter’s Laboratory approval. Having two extinguishers on the machine is even better in case one malfunctions or loses pressure. Keep one mounted in the cab and one where it can be reached from the ground. Check those extinguishers periodically, paying special attention to the pressure gauge. To function effectively the gauge must show adequate pressure to expel the powder inside. Extinguishers should also be checked periodically by someone from a fire department or insurance company. Any extinguisher that has been even partially discharged must be fully recharged before it’s used again. During even a brief discharge the tiny dry-chemical particles will create a small gap in the internal seal of the extinguisher valve. That tiny opening will cause any remaining pressure to leak out in a few hours or days.
If a fire occurs – If a fire does break out on a machine that’s being operated, quickly shut off the engine, grab an extinguisher, climb out and call for help. If the extinguisher is forgotten, don’t go back in after it unless the fire is extremely small or confined to an area well away from the cab. Having a cellular phone or two-way radio nearby will help bring professional assistance to the field more quickly. Approach any fire with extreme caution. Even a small fire can flare up dramatically when doors, hatches or other areas are opened to gain access. Those types of fires are especially dangerous when liquid fuels are involved. If possible use the extinguisher’s flexible hose to shoot the chemical from a safe distance, toward the base of any flames. Continue to blanket flames to allow the fire to cool and prevent a re-flash. Remember it may not be possible to put out every fire. If it’s in a difficult-to-reach area or seems out of control don’t risk the chance of injury or even death. Wait for help to arrive.
John Shutske is a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Biological Systems Engineering and a specialist with the UW-Division of Extension. He also is the director of the UW-Center for Agricultural Safety and Health. Visit www.agsafety.info for more information.