Prevent grass tetany in cattle

Spring-calving cow-calf pairs grazing on green pastures is often a sign that spring has arrived. However it is also a time that cattle producers need to be watchful for cows experiencing grass tetany, according to Kansas State University beef-cattle experts.
On a recent Cattle Chat podcast, Beef Cattle Institute veterinarians Dr. Brad White and Dr. Bob Larson as well as nutritionist Phillip Lancaster described grass tetany and how it can be managed nutritionally to avoid cattle developing that potentially fatal disease.
“Grass tetany is a disease that cows experience when there are low magnesium levels in their blood, which can cause improper nerve function,” Larson said. “Signs include head tremors, inability to walk in a steady gait or even not being able to walk at all.”
He said that it is more common in the spring because the calves are nursing and draining the cow’s calcium and magnesium levels through the milk, and often the new grass is naturally low in magnesium.
Lancaster said, “Cool season forages are often high in potassium and low in magnesium leading to issues with the cattle’s intake and absorption.”
The high potassium actually interferes with the magnesium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. To overcome that imbalance he said he recommends offering cattle a high magnesium mineral supplement that is 10 percent or greater. Lancaster also said he advises producers begin feeding the mineral a month before they are put out on green grass.
“This is really a temporary issue because as the grass matures, the potassium content comes down and the magnesium levels increase,” Lancaster said.
With the supplementation the experts agreed that it is important to monitor consumption. To measure the intake, White said he encourages producers to take pictures on their phones or write down how much the cows are consuming on a daily basis.
Larson said, “Most cattle don’t like the taste of the magnesium, so molasses is often added to the supplement to make it more palatable.”
Lancaster said, “I often say that cows will die from grass tetany before they’ll eat magnesium chloride, so we’ve got to cover up that bitterness with something to make sure they are consuming it.”
