The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Prospective Planting report in March initially forecast 2020 acreage at 97.0 million for corn and 83.5 million for soybeans. The June acreage report decreased corn acreage considerably. And most recently October’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report pegged 2020 planted acreage at 91.0 million for corn and 83.1 million for soybeans.
In the shuffle of all the uncertainty and chaos of 2020, Mother Nature dealt another significant supply-management challenge to corn and soybean producers. This week’s post considers the mostly overlooked 2020 prevented-plant situation.
Prevent-plant acres always exist
Figure 1 plots total prevented-plant acreage across the United States since 2007. Additionally the annual total is split into three categories – corn, soybeans and other crops.
As one would expect 2019 stands out. With 19.6 million acres of total prevented-plant reported, the levels were more than double the previous worst – 9.6 million acres in 2011 and 9.4 million acres in 2013. The year 2019 also stood out as recent years – 2016 to 2018 – were among the worst years of prevented planting.
It’s surprising how the prevented-plant situation in 2020 has gone mostly unnoticed. While significantly less than 2019’s record, prevented planting in 2020 is at the second-worst level in 14 years of data. Currently 10 million prevented-plant acres have been reported, of which 6 million are of corn and 1.5 million are of soybeans.
Figure 1 plots the series average in black at 6.1 million acres. It’s worth pointing out – in this case – that the average is tricky. There’s a lot of variation in the data. About three years come in at about average – 2010, 2014 and 2015. A few years were considerably more than average and several years well less than average. That means we must be careful with how we think about what are “normal” prevented-plant conditions.
Prevented-plant acreage in 2012 was only 1.3 million total acres. About 250,000 acres of corn were reported along with 160,000 acres of soybeans.
That highlights three key points.
- There is always some-level of prevented planting; count on more than a million acres unplanted each year. The critical question is the level of prevented-planting for a given year.
- The range of observations from 1.3 million acres in 2012 to 19.6 million acres in 2020 is wider than most might expect.
- Be careful when thinking about the implication of favorable planting conditions and final yields. The favorable planting conditions of 2012 are not what most of us remember about that year.
Corn, soybean acres increase
During the past decade corn and soybean acres have increased, making it tricky to think about prevented-plant influence on an acre basis. Figure 2 shows corn and soybean prevented-plant acres reported as a share of planted acres. For 2020 prevented-planting equals 6.7 percent of planted corn acres and 1.8 percent for soybeans.
The chart also reveals that prevented-plant is much more common for corn than soybeans. The data don’t support the comments we frequently hear about farmers prioritizing planting corn acres and finishing with whatever soybean acres they can. Only twice in 14 years have relative soybean prevented-plant acres exceeded corn, in 2007 and 2015. On average prevented-plant accounts for 2.9 percent of planted corn acres and 1.5 percent of planted soybean acres.
Implications indicate better market
The USDA projected in March that U.S. producers would plant 180.5 million acres of corn and soybeans. But currently the USDA reports only 174.1 million combined acres were planted. The adjustment – a 6.4-million-acre contraction – is a 3.5 percent reduction. For comparison a 3.5 percent change in corn yields is 6 bushels, assuming 177 bushels per acre.
It becomes tempting to look at the influence on corn and soybean production. But don’t lose sight of the big picture. For the second year in a row Mother Nature has implemented an effective supply-management program that limited overall corn and soybean production. The large prevented-plant acreage of 2019 and 2020 has had a large influence on production. Furthermore the reduced acreage has helped offset the reductions and uncertainties about usage. In short, prevented-planting has been a big source of improvement to the corn and soybean outlook in 2020.
For some context on the magnitude, prevented-plant in 2019 and 2020 has been 29.8 million acres. That’s about the same as the total prevented-plant acreage of the preceding six years.
Similar to ad hoc government programs, producers – and the market – can’t plan on another year of “good luck” from prevented-plant acreage. At some point we can expect less-than-average prevented-plant outcomes, which will have a burdensome effect on balance sheets.
Wrapping it Up
Prevented-plant in 2020 appears to be another case of “the starting point matters.” This year’s prevented-plant situation is mostly in the shadow of 2019’s record-shattering level – but stands as the second-worst prevented-plant acreage in 14 years of data.
That said it’s critical to recognize the current outlook for corn and soybeans has benefited from back-to-back reduced-probability outcomes in terms of planting conditions. At some point conditions will return to something more “normal,” if not historically reduced acreage and cause challenges.