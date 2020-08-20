DENMARK, Wis. – More than 16,000 workers in the U.S. meat- and poultry-processing industry were infected with COVID-19 during April and May. Eighty-six of those workers died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those cases occurred in 239 processing facilities.
Salm Partners was determined to keep its meat-processing facility a safe place to work, said Jeff Grider, chief operating officer for CoVigilance. Based in Denmark, Wisconsin, Salm Partners co-manufactures fully cooked sausage and hot dogs. It employs 500 people.
The meat-processing company is sharing what it’s learned during the COVID-19 crisis through CoVigilance. The new company provides other food-processing companies high-volume testing solutions. It also provides consulting services related to safety protocols.
The Salm Partners owners in March realized they needed to be on the forefront of combatting COVID-19 and assuring employees – which are essential workers – that their workplace would be safe. So it began COVID-19 testing in April, Grider said.
“The fact that an unknown number of carriers showed no symptoms made testing an essential way to help people silently carrying the virus know they had it,” he said.
Eric Salm, son of the company’s co-founder Chris Salm, was able to use his contacts in the supply chain to secure testing supplies and also to establish relationships with several of the country’s largest diagnostic laboratories. Salm Partners worked to develop mobile-testing units, Grider said. The units were trailers where testers remained in the trailers; Salm’s employees could receive the tests through holes in a Plexiglas panel. The holes were just large enough for a gloved tester to administer a nasopharyngeal swab.
The first test Apr. 24 enabled the company to identify employees who had the virus and weren’t exhibiting symptoms. It also established a baseline, Grider said. Six percent of those tested were diagnosed as having COVID-19. Those employees stayed home, thus reducing the risk of spreading the virus to co-workers.
A second test and testing every three to four weeks since have been mandatory. Instead of the nasopharyngeal swab, which Grider calls the “brain tickler,” the new test is self-administered. It involves circling a swab in one’s nose. CoVigilance has a medical director to help answer any questions. And it has trained and certified nasal-swab-test observers.
Salm Partners has provided as many as 80 hours of sick leave for each employee to encourage him or her to stay at home if sick. It has implemented social-distancing measures and limited the number of people congregating in breakrooms, hallways and other common areas. It instituted a face-mask policy and provided gloves. Physical barriers – Plexiglas and plastic sheets – were installed where 6 feet of separation wasn’t possible.
By instituting those safety measures the company reduced the number of positive cases to less than 1 percent in May and to less than .5 percent since then, Grider said.
CoVigilance offers COVID testing and safety-consulting services to other companies throughout the country.
Visit covigilancesolutions.com and salmpartners.com and cdc.gov/mmwr -- search for "COVID-19 Among Workers in Meat and Poultry Processing Facilities United States – April-May 2020" -- for more information.