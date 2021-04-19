Produce thrives in Northland

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part article
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dignity and respect dwell together; find one and the other will not be far away. Meaningful work is their close associate. Most will agree that growing the food that feeds the world is meaningful work. So is teaching people how to grow that food.
For years in northern Wisconsin and the “arrowhead” of Minnesota people have been enjoying fresh produce grown by Bay Produce of Superior. It’s no surprise that people on the Lake Superior shore, with its long winter and short growing season, crave fresh produce. The surprise is that it’s grown year-round within a few miles of Lake Superior.
The first half-acre greenhouse was built in the 1980s, but vandals cut holes in it during the fall and destroyed the plants. The greenhouse was temporarily closed and later rented out, but eventually was re-opened.
Richard Fisher manages the greenhouse. As one looks around at lush plants it becomes evident he has a green thumb.
“I started here in 2004,” he said. “We started out with all grape tomatoes. About five years later we added peppers. Today we grow Roma, grape and yellow-grape tomatoes; red, yellow and orange peppers; and red and green lettuce in our smaller greenhouse. Everything in this greenhouse we started from seed.”
Pollination in the greenhouse is done by hand.
Roy Breezee has been working for Bay Produce since 1990.
“This greenhouse is where my career began,” Breezee said. “When I started we weren’t growing peppers or Roma Tomatoes. A lot of the jobs we did then are different now. Over the years Bay Produce has changed a lot.
“What I love about working here is that there are jobs I enjoy very much. I love to work with the tomatoes. Today I am cutting (support) string and pulling duckweed from around the pepper plants. If you let the duckweed grow it chokes the life out of the peppers. I enjoy my job. I choose to stay here at Bay Produce because I have made a lot of friends and I’m comfortable here.
“When we grow vegetables here at Bay Produce, when we grow tomatoes and harvest lettuce, we’re doing it for the communities of Superior, Wisconsin, (and) Duluth, Minnesota, and all of the Northland,” he said. “Not only are we supporting the community, we are keeping people well-fed and healthy.”
When more food is produced than can be marketed, Bay Produce donates to feed hungry people. CHUM is the primary safety-net organization in Duluth where people who are homeless or who have reduced incomes can go for assistance.
“We’ve donated 30,000 pounds of food to CHUM,” Fisher said.
Success in the first greenhouse led to another greenhouse being built, which covers an acre. It’s filled with varieties of tomatoes, several kinds of cucumbers and lush basil. And it has hives of bumblebees. The bumblebees do the work of pollination in the large greenhouse.
To keep plants warm in the cold climate near Lake Superior, conditioned air is blown through plastic ducts run between the plants. Plants grow in a substrate containing coconut hulls. Water and fertilizer are streamed to the plants through flexible plastic tubing. Taller plants are held upright with string and harnesses.
Bay Produce vegetables are available in supermarkets, restaurants and food co-ops throughout the Minnesota arrowhead, around Duluth and across northern Wisconsin.
To be continued ...
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.