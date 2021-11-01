Producers part of solution

OPINION We finished haying this year July 4. That may not sound like news to most people, but as a farmer and rancher near Raynesford, Montana, producers in our area usually don’t even start preparing to go into the fields until after Independence Day.
With extreme drought hammering the whole region, we actually began haying as soon as I returned to my ranch from the National Farmers Organization national board meeting June 25 in Iowa. I stepped off the plane and drove home, then started cutting two hours after walking through the farmhouse door.
My wife, Wendy, had already made test cuts in a neighbor’s fields that we have been haying the past few years on a share system. After driving around neighboring fields, she telephoned them and told them to just graze it. We cut most of our fields, but we left patches that were in horrible condition. Overall we got about a third of what we need. The problem is the state of Montana is in bad shape. The entire West, and North Dakota and South Dakota, are rated from abnormally dry to experiencing extreme drought conditions.
That got me thinking about how our climate seems to be changing, and not for the better. Most of U.S. agricultural land is either under drought conditions, or as in the Gulf Coast extremely wet or flooding. There don’t seem to be many places that are rated normal this year.
While I was swathing hay, I listened to an interview on public radio with U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah-13. He’s spearheading a Republican-only climate caucus. Curtis mentioned that climate can be a divisive term, but if one asks people about being good stewards of the earth, that’s a phrase everyone approves.
Curtis’ goal is to work with Republican members who are on the fence about climate issues and the role government should play. I hope Republican caucus members understand the issue is real and farmers are a major piece in solving the climate dilemma puzzle.
I applaud the efforts targeting climate in the nation’s capitol. There is real bipartisan legislation work happening. The House and Senate have caucuses addressing climate change. The Senate climate caucus is comprised of seven Republicans, six Democrats and one Independent. The House has 41 Democrats and 23 Republicans addressing climate. While they may not agree on everything, legislation is moving forward through compromise and listening to ideas from one another.
The best example is Senate Bill 1251, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which was approved in the Senate in June. It’s currently on hold in the House. It’s been touted as a major step in reducing America’s greenhouse gases. The carbon-credit market can easily be described as the Wild West. That bill works toward making sense of that market. The act does two things. It gives technical assistance to farmers, ranchers and private forested-land owners about ways to lower their greenhouse gases, or enhance their ability to capture carbon. And it creates protocols for third-party verifiers.
That act, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s push to increase Conservation Reserve Program land to 25 million acres, is proof that agriculture is a major part of the solution regarding climate issues. We will have the opportunity to help improve soil conditions, make a bit more income and, as Curtis noted, to be good stewards of the earth. Indeed family farms and ranches are the best stewards of the land. Our goal is to pass the land to the next generation of agricultural producers.
Bruce and Wendy Schultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000. The two have been married for 31 years and have two grown children who still help with haying as well as during big cow -working days like branding and pregnancy testing. Bruce Schultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having as national director for Montana for the three previous years. The couple has have been National Farmers Organization members since 1994, when they bought their first cows to run with her parents on the ranch. They are fourth generation operating the ranch in her family.