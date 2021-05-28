Producers preserve soil, water health

OPINION As a dairy farmer in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, I take our soil health and water quality seriously. I’m honored to be the president of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, a farmer-led watershed-conservation group that started in 2017. Our nonprofit group has grown to 27 livestock and crop farmers who represent 47,000 acres and 23,000 dairy animals, beef cattle and pigs.
I find it rewarding to lead a group of well-rounded and diverse members who are thinking beyond just their own bottom lines. They’re taking innovative action to protect the environment for their neighbors while also learning how to do so in a way that’s financially sustainable.
We owe much of our success to organizations and agencies that assist us in our mission, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms at the state level – and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on the federal level. Of particular importance is the opportunity to partner with The Nature Conservancy, a global organization, as well as other local businesses.
Since the beginning we’ve made significant progress each year. Our main priority has been water quality. During the past couple of years we’ve been part of and helped pay for the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology study, to test hundreds of wells in a three-county area in southwestern Wisconsin. Scientific research by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection as well as UW-Madison and The Nature Conservancy shows that our members are significantly reducing the chances of harmful runoff into streams and lakes. For example data shows that the farmers using reduced tillage potentially are reducing phosphorus runoff by 53 percent and soil erosion by 59 percent.
As a group we formed around the idea that Lafayette County can be a community where farmers and friends of agriculture work together to protect and improve our water quality and environment. We’re making incredible progress and remain as committed as ever to that vision every day.
Jim Winn is a dairy farmer and president of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance in Wisconsin.