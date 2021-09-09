Product diversity creates farm profit

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. – As an organic specialist for Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, Rodrigo Cala gives advice to farmers from Washington to Texas. He shares his experiences on his farm in Barron County, Wisconsin. An immigrant from Mexico City, he grows chickens, eggs, sheep, peppers, tomatoes, squash, tortilla corn and marigolds. He said he’s constantly learning new ways to work smarter while keeping his soils healthy.
Cala started farming near Stillwater, Minnesota, as a hobby but in 2005 turned it into a full-time job. Sheep are the newest mix he’s added to the farm, using their manure as an input for the soil, their love for weeds as feed and their meat as a saleable product. His current flock consists of Katahdin and Dorper, which are hair sheep rather than wool. He tried a wool breed but said after one shearing realized they weren’t going to work well on his farm.
The sheep are contained in their paddocks by the use of a solar fencer and electric netting, which Cala finds easy to move around. So far he’s had no problems with predators, he said. Lambing is done in January and February; although it’s cold he finds the sheep do well. He’s even had lambs born outside as the ewe’s place of choice. Lambs are sold as direct sales, with buyers picking up their purchases at the farm.
Cala can market the sheep because he has already cultivated relationships with people who buy his eggs through a community-supported-agriculture co-op he contracts with to sell his produce. His son has 100 layers he rotationally grazes through the land in a sequence of sheep, chickens, corn, vegetables and cover crops. The layers are mixed breed, taking advantage of reduced chick prices by purchasing “grab bags” from the hatchery.
The corn he plants is from seed he brought from Mexico and San Salvador that is especially desired for making tortillas and tamales. The corn is open-pollinated so he can save seed for his next year’s crop. Cala finds the corn works well in the rotation, he said, after he wore down the soil growing brassicas as a contract crop. The organic corn yields him $12 per bushel with his buyer doing the harvesting.
Vegetables are planted after the corn; they include tomatoes, peppers and four types of winter squash. Cala has a greenhouse for starting his plants, using the bedding from the sheep’s winter quarters for mulch. Next year he would like to try using plastic mulch for better coverage. The vegetables are sold under contract with the CSA.
Cover crops are the next step in the rotation, with Cala using a mix of Albert Lea seeds based on costs. He uses winter rye, clover and oats as well as at times adding sudangrass and peas.
Cala grows Tree Range meat birds in batches of 1,600 using the winter sheep shed during the summer months, making good use of the space. As part of Tree Range he’s required to feed sprouted grains and provide shade while they are outside. At four weeks old the birds are moved out to two rotationally grazed paddocks in the pasture. This year he started planting 800 hazelnut trees as part of the shade requirements for Tree Range birds; the trees should start yielding nuts in three to four years.
An additional crop Cala grows in a greenhouse are marigolds for the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead at the end of October. He grows 400 plants in pots, fulfilling a need for the ethnic market.
Although the weather was dry this summer, with only 3 inches of rain in two months, Cala expects to make a good profit on his produce. His goal is to work smarter and profitably, he said, using tools and data to guide his decisions.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.