Programs help with new practices

The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers producer-led watershed-protection group is offering several cost-share programs.
Cover crops
- 75 percent of total costs if left until spring
- 50 percent of total costs if tilled in the fall
- Farmers with a bin-run crop without a receipt will be paid market price.
- maximum of $40 per acre, $1,500 per farm
No-till-reduced tillage
- $20 per acre to as many as 50 acres
- increases in second and third year
- maximum of $2,500 per farm
Planting green
- spring planting into a living cover crop
- cost share on cover crop in the fall
- extra $20 for planting green into cover crop the following spring
- maximum of 50 acres or $1,000 per farm
- not to be combined with no-till or reduced-till programs
Split-nitrogen application
- producers not currently applying split nitrogen are eligible to enroll in the program once
- $10 per acre, maximum $1,000 per farm
Soil testing
- for producers who haven’t soil-tested within the past five years
- per farm, not field
- farm eligible to be enrolled in the program once
- as much as $4 per acre, maximum $1,000 per farm
Manure and-or tissue testing
- as much as $200 per farm
Equipment upgrades
- add-on or update to existing equipment
- must be enrolled in another cost-share program
- 20 percent of total costs to as much as $1,500 per farm
Crop-diversity “growing-season cover crop” interseeding program
- may include legume, grass, multiple species, beans planted into corn
- $40 per acre, maximum $1,500 per farm
Encapsulated-stabilizer nitrogen-phosphorus application
- producers not currently applying encapsulated nitrogen and phosphorus eligible to enroll in program once
- $5 per acre, maximum 100 acres, maximum $500 per farm
To participate a farmer should indicate which program(s) she or he wants to enroll in, and the number of acres or samples being enrolled. Receipts or other appropriate documentation are required for all programs, as is completion of the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers Conservation Practice Survey; visit srpfarmers.com to complete.
The group’s cost-share program is intended to be a learning opportunity for members. The group asks that members be willing to share with the group the lessons learned from trying a new practice. Members may use the farm-information sheets provided to record and track progress with a new practice or use their own form of record-keeping.
There will be a maximum payout of $1,500 plus $500 bonus if participating in three or more programs. Final cost-share payments are dependent on available funds and will be distributed at the end of the year. A farmer who isn’t a Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers member should complete the membership form at srpfarmers.com and pay membership dues. All data collected will remain confidential.