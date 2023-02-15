More than 24 million acres in Iowa are devoted to crops. That represents about 68 percent of the state’s land area. More than 94 percent of that land is used to produce corn and soybeans, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2021 National Agriculture Statistics Survey.
“Iowa’s agriculture is highly specialized,” said J. Gordon Arbuckle, a professor of sociology at Iowa State University and director of the annual Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll. “But few farmers think agricultural specialization has generally been positive for farmers and rural communities,” he said.
Arbuckle is one of the investigators on a new multistate project seeking to address that trend. The $10 million, five-year USDA-funded Diverse Corn Belt Project is exploring the potential to increase diversification of crops and livestock on Midwestern farms. The team is comprised of more than 30 investigators who are working with farmers and other agricultural stakeholders in Iowa, Indiana and Illinois.
The goal is to plant the seeds for new opportunities for farmers. The opportunities could enhance resilience of both individual farms and the region’s agricultural landscape, said Linda Stalker Prokopy, director of the Diverse Corn Belt Project. She’s also a professor and chair of the Purdue University-Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture.
Focus groups already have been held to gather insights from farmers representing a range of ages, farm sizes and degrees of diversification. The team is analyzing initial data and plans to conduct more focus groups in 2023. The team also plans to collect data on farmer and stakeholder perspectives through a mail survey and individual interviews.
While focus groups will center specifically on farmers, Reimagining Agricultural Diversity Teams will focus on stakeholders such as crop advisers, bankers, processors, retailers, non-farming landowners and policymakers.
As ideas develop, the Diverse Corn Belt Project will use modeling to evaluate the economic, environmental and climatic implications of different crops and livestock choices, landowner decisions and policy changes, said Philip Gassman, a researcher with the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University.
The modelers will focus on one watershed in each of the three states to assess scenarios the Reimagining Agricultural Diversity Teams choose to explore in detail. For Iowa the watershed will be the upper portion of the Des Moines River Basin. The project can leverage modeling being conducted by the Iowa State-led Urban Food-Energy-Water Systems project.
Developing that infrastructure is part of the focus for another Iowa Diverse Corn Belt Project partner, Practical Farmers of Iowa. Its role includes Extension-type support for outreach and field days. Practical Farmers of Iowa also is providing leadership to help develop market channels for alternative-farming enterprises.
The Diverse Corn Belt Project is funded by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture through an Agriculture and Food Research Initiative competitive grant. Members of the research team represent land-grant institutions, federal agencies and nonprofits.
“If Midwestern agriculture is going to thrive in the long term, it needs to be resilient to unexpected challenges from pests and diseases, harsh weather, uncertain input costs and market volatility,” said Matthew Liebman, Iowa State emeritus professor of agronomy. He helped develop the plan for the project and continues to serve as an advisor.
“Diversity can be an effective way to protect crop yields, livestock production and farm profitability while also improving environmental quality,” he said. “Researchers, farmers and other members of the agricultural community working together can identify the best paths toward diverse, durable farming systems.” Visit diversecornbelt.org for more information.