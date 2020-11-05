A new research project aims to develop an accurate way to predict potential contamination with SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – throughout the food-supply chain.
“Upon completion of the research, each segment of the supply chain will know where virus hot spots might lie and how best to mitigate them,” said Patrick Stover, vice chancellor of Texas A&M AgriLife, dean of the Texas A&M-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of AgriLife Research.
To date most studies on deciphering the cause and transmission of the virus in meat production have based their understanding on just one aspect of the meat-processing chain, said Sapna Chitlapilly Dass, a meat-science-research assistant professor at Texas A&M, and project leader.
“We want to look at the whole picture – not just beginning at the processor level,” she said. “We want to start with animals coming in and then tracing them all the way to the consumer level. We’ll analyze what happens to the meat from processor to distributor to retailer to consumer, determining where exposure occurs and whether the virus is surviving.”
The researchers at Texas A&M will investigate susceptibility to and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in beef cattle. They’ll identify the impact of the virus on different phases of meat processing and packaging. And they’ll follow through to determine the virus’s survival rate on meat and packaging material during transportation and in retail conditions.
Cliff Lamb, who heads the animal-science department at Texas A&M, will provide guidance on live-animal research.
“We need to know if the animals can contract the virus, whether they show symptoms, whether they can shed it and spread it to other animals, and whether they can spread it to humans,” he said.
SARS-CoV-2 appears to be transmissible from people to animals in some situations; the reverse also is a possibility, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because other mammals have tested positive for COVID-19 and because cattle have been known to contract a different coronavirus strain testing is crucial, Lamb said.
“We don’t think the cattle will contract the disease or spread it, but at the same time we want to rule that out,” he said.
Once the research is complete an education program will be led by Jason Smith, a Texas A&M-Extension beef-cattle specialist in Amarillo, Texas. He and his team will distribute instructional videos, fact sheets and other educational materials to stakeholders along the food chain.
Early in the pandemic the meat industry’s production suffered bottlenecks. Health and industry officials tried to grasp where and how workers were contracting the virus and whether that might impact a facility’s products.
“COVID hit meat-processing plants hard, with many workers affected and plants closed,” said Amanda Brown, an associate professor for research who holds a joint position with the Texas A&M-Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and the animal-science department at the Texas A&M-Bryan-College Station.
“This resulted in concerns regarding the supply of meat,” she said. “There also have been stories concerning the potential of the virus surviving on food and food packaging – especially meat. Our hope is this project will lead to practical methods of ensuring our nation’s meat supply is stable and sustainable.”
The concern is that microorganisms are keeping the virus alive in hot spots and circulating as super spreaders, Dass said. Different microbial communities within a processing plant can either encourage or inhibit virus particles to be part of a sanitizer-tolerant biofilm and contribute to recurrent contamination.
Further research is needed to understand SARS-CoV-2 survival and transmission in the beef supply chain, she said.
Following the data-gathering steps, the researchers plan to develop a mathematical model to predict the potential for food contamination with SARS-CoV-2, Dass said.
“Using the model we aim to predict the probability of SARS-CoV-2 spread among livestock if one is infected,” she said. “Based on our observations about the transmission potential among individual cattle, we will forecast the viral percolation across a large group of animals. When complete we’ll be able to provide key information about the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, its impact on beef consumers, and the effect on personnel across the meat industry.”