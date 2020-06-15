Quantifying and reducing the carbon intensity of agriculture while increasing yield is the aim of three new projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. Two of the projects are part of the energy department’s SMARTFARM program, which aims to make the biofuel-supply chain carbon negative while reducing production costs and increasing farmers’ income. The third project is supported by an energy department small-business grant and is in partnership with Arva Intelligence.
The first project involves research led by Blake Simmons, director of the biological and systems engineering division at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. They’re working with Arva Intelligence to monitor five commercial farms in California and Arkansas that are growing corn and crops for straw. The farms will be equipped with sensors to assess fertilizer, water, energy use and crop yield. Monitoring towers registered with the energy department’s AmeriFlux network will measure emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane.
The Arva-Berkeley Laboratory team is one of four selected by the energy department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy to establish validation sites to “ground truth” solutions for emissions monitoring. Various crop species are being observed by the teams.
The Berkeley Laboratory team is considering anaerobic digestion of crop residues to biogas as a viable pathway for farmers.
“Crop residues represent the largest pool of readily available sustainable biomass that can be efficiently converted into biofuels and bioproducts,” Simmons said. “We can use that as the feedstock. Food and fuel and fiber can be produced from the same field and maximize carbon conversion efficiency on a per-acre basis. That’s why, ultimately, we believe this pathway has a much better eco- and carbon-balance than other pathways.”
Berkeley Laboratory scientists will conduct atmospheric sensing of greenhouse gases, genomic analyses to characterize the soil microbiome, and a life-cycle analysis to determine the ratio of carbon input to output. The field experiments will generate massive amounts of data. Arva will use the data to build mathematical models and improve precision-agriculture algorithms to help farms become carbon neutral or carbon negative.
The energy department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy awarded Arva $2.95 million for the project, of which $1.6 million will go to Berkeley Lab. Researchers from Berkeley Laboratory’s Earth and Environmental Sciences Area, the Department of Energy’s Joint Genome Institute, and the University of Arkansas also are involved.
The energy department also is funding a second project led by Yuxin Wu, heard of the Geophysics Department in the Earth and Environmental Sciences Area at the Berkeley Laboratory. Wu and his team will take the data from the other SMARTFARM teams and develop a common standard for carbon accounting.
Established low-carbon fuel markets can confer financial rewards to products developed with reduced greenhouse-gas emissions. That can provide farmers as much as $100 per acre in additional revenue. But farmers lack a way to measure their carbon footprint.
“To put a price on carbon from biofuels production you must be able to accurately measure emissions of carbon and carbon-equivalents from each farm,” Wu said. “That could incentivize farmers to move away from resource-intensive farming where they’re driven to maximize yield by using more fertilizer.
“Greenhouse gases are released by plant and root respiration, soil, fertilizer use, pumping water or using machinery. It’s a complex equation. Each farm operates differently. How we put together these very different datasets is a challenge.”
ARPA-E awarded Berkeley Lab $1 million for the project.
The third project is led by Nicola Falco and Haruko Wainwright at the Berkeley Laboratory. They’re partnering with Arva to develop machine-learning software to integrate the energy department’s environmental databases with local-scale monitoring and sensing.
Department of Energy databases and facilities – such as AmeriFlux and ESS-DIVE, a repository for Earth and environmental-science data – provide datasets for understanding agro-ecosystem functions on regional and national scales. The functions include greenhouse-gas fluxes, evapotranspiration and soil biogeochemistry.
Researchers will develop a scalable software system to couple local-scale datasets – from sensors monitoring water, nutrients and fertilizers – with the energy department’s datasets.
The software will be able to couple evapotranspiration estimates derived from Ameriflux with soil sensors and unmanned-aerial vehicle images to provide information on water-management practices. The energy department has awarded Arva a small business grant of as much as $200,000 for the project.
Berkeley Laboratory”s efforts to leverage machine learning for sustainable agriculture started in 2018 on a farm in Arkansas. Falco and Wainwright have since developed algorithms, now available for licensing, to help farmers estimate sprout and plant density using images taken by unmanned-aerial vehicles. The estimates enable real-time adjustments to boost productivity.
“Berkeley Lab has extensive expertise characterizing soil-plant interactions and other terrestrial ecosystem properties across scales,” Wainwright said. “By working with Arva and its machine-learning capabilities we hope to transfer our tools and knowledge more quickly for operational management.”
