OPINION The National Milk Producers Federation and the International Dairy Foods Association have sent a set of recommendations to the U.S. Department of Agriculture urging the Administration to take swift and comprehensive action to support the U.S. dairy industry through the COVID-19 crisis.
The plan outlines how the disaster is affecting U.S. dairy from farm to fork and underscores the main challenge facing U.S. dairies. Supply exceeds demand by at least 10 percent – a gap that could widen as supply increases to its seasonal peak and as “shelter in place” conditions endure. We are urging the USDA to use as many tools as possible – as quickly as possible – to bridge the supply-demand gap without creating any long-term market repercussions.
Our two groups are grateful to Congress and the Administration for moving quickly to approve and sign into law the CARES Act, a substantial relief package to bolster the programs and support mechanisms needed to weather the COVID-19 crisis. Our plan calls for the USDA and the Administration to go above and beyond traditional programs and solutions to bring balance and certainty to the dairy industry in the months ahead. Through the CARES Act, Congress has deployed substantial financial resources to the USDA. To ensure the U.S. dairy industry is intact following the COVID-19 disaster, we’re requesting the federal government use every financial tool in its arsenal to bring balance to the dairy industry as quickly as possible. We’re also asking the USDA to harness the productive capacity of U.S. dairy to address the growing and widening food insecurity facing many Americans – by redirecting wholesome nutritious dairy foods to food banks and national nutrition programs.
The COVID-19 crisis has hit the dairy industry with a unique set of challenges that impact our dairy farmers and processors equally hard. The dairy industry requires a response that is robust, broad and strategic enough to lift all boats in a way that prevents long-term market impacts, preserves the supply chain so the industry remains intact once the COVID-19 crisis passes, and ensures dairy remains a vital part of feeding a growing number of food-insecure Americans.
As most of the country shelters in place and large swaths of the food-service sector come to a standstill, dairy sales outside retail channels have plummeted. Market prices have decreased rapidly, creating a crushing economic outlook for producers of nutritious and necessary milk and dairy products. While no plan can wholly remedy the losses that are occurring, dairy is responding with a united plan that can help mitigate the damage caused to it by the COVID-19 pandemic. After extensive discussions across the industry, we have developed this comprehensive action plan to address many of the key marketplace challenges created by the pandemic. We’ll engage in discussions with the USDA in the coming days about the proposal, urging the department, as we know it will, to move quickly to address the effects of the pandemic on our industry. We look forward to working closely with the USDA as we fight for dairy farmers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the U.S. dairy supply chain in a matter of weeks – decreasing milk prices, sapping demand by closing most restaurants and other food-service businesses, and bringing unprecedented challenges to our dairy farms and processors. Together we’re unified in our proposal to the USDA and the Administration, and will continue to work around the clock to ensure the U.S. dairy industry remains a viable and critical piece of our national, economic and food security.