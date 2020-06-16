During the past 90 days circumstances have reaffirmed that nobody can predict the future or determine threats that could compromise business and personal life. COVID-19 brought an unprecedented level of demand destruction – the likes of which the present generation has never seen. The pandemic closed key markets, disrupted supply chains and effectively brought major economies to a halt almost overnight.
People in the dairy industry have long vouched for the need for effective risk-management plans. For the most part the importance of protecting business viability is uncontested. Consider such examples as enhanced cow-care protocols, agronomy and conservation improvements, streamlined labor-management practices, human-resource policies and input-cost protection. It’s notable that one area that has not seen widespread acceptance would most directly protect the dairy producer’s primary source of revenue – risk-management programs to protect milk-production income.
COVID-19 has upset the apple cart in many ways but there’s still time to protect income from milk produced to mitigate some losses. Moments of unexpected crises can derail the best of plans. But they also present opportunities to learn and put a plan in place to more effectively deal with the next risky event. Deploying a risk-management plan in all aspects of a business isn’t optional. It’s essential.
When developing a marketing or risk-management plan, many first look at the products or services already available to them. The problem with that approach is it’s not the best place to start. Instead an assessment should first be made of the operation’s financial position. Knowing cost of production or cash-flow breakeven is essential. Make a plan to prepare a yearly budget including expenses, expected revenues and capital-investment priorities to implement and execute. The reason that’s so critical is that during the yearly cycle of the business, the market may or may not allow for an opportunity to lock in a profit. Knowing the costs will make it possible to put floors in place to protect against what could potentially be a greater loss.
No matter what size operation there are resources available for dairy producers to protect their businesses. Despite differing opinions about what are the best, the most astute managers incorporate a variety of resources depending on what opportunities present themselves.
The Dairy Margin Coverage and the Dairy Revenue Protection programs have gained a larger degree of acceptance during the past two years. For a smaller-scale producer milking 300 cows or fewer, Dairy Margin Coverage can create an effective margin at a minimal cost. Dairy Revenue Protection can be an effective tool to establish price floors in case of big market downturns. Some producers were proactive and purchased that insurance before markets collapsed. It will be a big benefit to provide additional revenue as milk checks start to shrink.
There are other risk-mitigating tools dairy producers can use such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and forward contracts through their milk processors. Because not any one tool is perfect, using a variety of price-protection mechanisms is essential. Don’t just stand on the sidelines and do nothing; implement a risk-management plan.