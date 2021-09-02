 Skip to main content
Protect health from hazardous materials

Proper respiratory-protection equipment can protect one’s health while working with hazardous materials. Gemplers Farm & Home Supply Company provides three key steps to choosing respiratory protection.

Know your hazard

Paying attention to material labels is the first key to staying safe. Dust, mold, paint and pesticides have unique personal-protective-equipment requirements. Labels include National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommendations.

Pick your protection

Respirator filters and cartridges come in different types and brands. The correct one depends on whether you’ll do the job often – reusable – or infrequently – disposable – and what respirator equipment you already have; check compatibility.

Choose your respirator

Pick disposable, reusable or air-powered respirator equipment that’s compatible with the specific filter, cartridge or combination needed to stay safe on the job. Pay attention to brand and fit compatibility -- and don’t forget to test the respirator for proper fit.

With harvest season coming soon and farmers spending time in and around grain dust, it’s a good time to consider respirator safety. Visit gemplers.com/pages/respirators for more information.

