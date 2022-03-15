Public invited to urban-ag webinar

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be hosting the first public meeting of the Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production. The public – including urban producers – is encouraged to attend the webinar, to be held March 23-24.
“The committee's valuable insights and expertise will provide critical guidance to help us better serve urban agricultural producers, strengthen local food systems, and increase equity and access to healthy, local food,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
The committee is comprised of agricultural producers as well as representatives from areas of higher education or Extension programs, non-profits, business and economic development, supply chains and financing.
Katie Demrow, Wisconsin outreach coordinator for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, said the committee is seeking feedback on programs that could be created or adapted to serve farmers and groups involved in serving urban and suburban customers. Committees at urban, suburban and county levels are just starting to be formed across the country.
During the webinar, committee members will consult on the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Notice of Funding Opportunity for Urban, Indoor and Emerging Agriculture grants.
Visit regulations.gov to submit comments or questions related to urban agriculture. The webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 23 and 24. Register by March 18. Visit bit.ly/urban-webinar to register.
Visit www.usda.gov and search for "urban ag" for more information.
