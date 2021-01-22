Quality loss assistance available

Quality loss assistance for eligible producers affected by 2018 and 2019 natural disasters is now being offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. Funded by the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 the new program provides assistance to producers who suffered eligible crop-quality losses due to natural disasters occurring in 2018 and 2019. The deadline to apply is March 5.
Eligible crops include those for which federal crop insurance or noninsured crop disaster assistance program coverage is available, except for grazed crops and value loss crops, such as honey, maple sap, aquaculture, floriculture, mushrooms, ginseng root, ornamental nursery, Christmas trees and turfgrass sod.
Crops that were sold or fed to livestock or that are in storage may be eligible. But crops that were destroyed before harvest are ineligible. Crop-quality losses occurring after harvest due to deterioration in storage or that could have been mitigated also are ineligible.
Assistance is based on a producer’s harvested affected production of an eligible crop, which must have had at least a 5-percent quality loss reflected through a quality discount or, for forage crops, a nutrient loss such as total digestible nutrients.
Losses must have been the result of a qualifying disaster event – such as excessive moisture, flood, qualifying drought, tornado or snowstorm – or a related condition that occurred in calendar years 2018 and-or 2019.
Assistance is available for eligible producers in counties that received a qualifying presidential emergency disaster declaration or a secretarial disaster designation because of one or more of the qualifying disaster events or related conditions.
Lists of counties with presidential emergency disaster declarations and secretarial disaster designations for all qualifying disaster events for 2018 and 2019 are available by clicking on the website link listed at the end of this article. Producers in counties that didn’t receive a qualifying declaration or designation may apply. But they must provide supporting documentation to establish the crop was directly affected by a qualifying disaster event.
To determine quality loss assistance eligibility and payments the Farm Service Agency considers the total quality loss caused by all qualifying natural disasters in cases where a crop was impacted by multiple events.
When applying producers are asked to provide verifiable documentation to support claims of quality loss, or nutrient loss in the case of forage crops. For crops that have been sold, grading must have been completed within 30 days of harvest. For forage crops a laboratory analysis must have been completed within 30 days of harvest.
Some acceptable forms of documentation include sales receipts from buyers, settlement sheets, truck or warehouse scale tickets, written sales contracts, similar records that represent actual and specific quality loss information, and forage tests for nutritional values.
Payments are based on formulas for the type of crop and loss documentation submitted. Based on the documentation the Farm Service Agency calculates payments based on the producer’s individual loss or based on the county average loss.
The Farm Service Agency will issue payments once the application period ends. If the total amount of calculated quality loss assistance payments exceeds available program funding, payments will be prorated.
For each crop year – 2018, 2019 and 2020 – the maximum amount that a person or legal entity may receive, directly or indirectly, is $125,000. Payments made to a joint operation – including a general partnership or a joint venture – will not exceed $125,000, multiplied by the number of persons and legal entities that comprise the ownership of the joint operation. A person or legal entity is ineligible for payment if the person’s or legal entity’s average adjusted gross income exceeds $900,000, unless at least 75 percent is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities.
All producers receiving quality loss assistance program payments are required to purchase crop insurance or noninsured crop disaster assistance program coverage for the next two available crop years at the 60-percent coverage level or more. Wildlife and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus participants who already met that program requirement to purchase crop insurance or noninsured crop disaster assistance program coverage are considered to have thereby met the requirement to purchase crop insurance or noninsured crop disaster assistance program coverage for qualified loss assistance.
If eligible, quality loss assistance participants may meet the insurance purchase requirement by purchasing whole-farm revenue protection coverage offered through USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
Visit farmers.gov/quality-loss or call 877-508-8364 for more information.