Quiet weaning part of calf care

LINDEN, Wis. – Steve Springer’s a third-generation cattleman whose family for years has been raising cattle in Wisconsin’s Iowa County. With rolling hills and lush pastures, it’s a good place to raise beef cattle, he says of his cow-calf operation.
“I was raised around cattle so much that it’s ingrained in me,” he said. “It’s so much of my life.”
In addition to running his cow-calf operation Springer is a representative for Superior Livestock Auction.
“It’s the largest video-auction service in the United States, marketing about 3 million head of cattle per year,” he said.
He started marketing his own cattle through the service about six years ago, becoming a representative about three years ago, he said. His job involves organizing cattle for virtual sales.
Springer is a member of the Iowa County Cattlemen’s Association, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He also serves on the executive committee of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board at the national level and holds an ex-officio seat on the Wisconsin Beef Council’s board of directors.
“Steve represents a good segment of the industry as a cow-calf producer,” said Tammy Vaasen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council. “He has a strong network with other beef producers in Wisconsin and throughout the country. He’s a good listener and sees the ‘big picture’ of the industry – from the farm to the consumer’s perspective.”
He shares perspectives from Wisconsin’s beef industry – including the dairy industry’s increasing impact – in his position on the national beef board, she said.
Springer credits the dairy industry for having long ago developed good animal-care practices. Milking cows two or more times daily, dairy farmers have honed their observation skills, he said. That helps in providing excellent animal care and herd health.
Good husbandry is a large part of the Beef Quality Assurance program. On its website the program states it provides information to producers and consumers – about how good husbandry can be coupled with scientific knowledge to raise cattle in optimum management and environmental conditions.
“I take it seriously,” Springer said of the program. “It’s the right thing to do.”
That includes following a protocol to reduce stress at weaning, as well as vaccination protocols for cows and calves.
Dr. Jim Heth is a veterinarian at CountryView Veterinary Clinic in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. He said Springer uses a “quiet weaning process” to reduce stress in calves and cows.
“A calf’s biggest stress is being taken from its mother,” Heth said.
A calf is then grouped with other animals and doesn’t yet know how to eat at a bunk; with losing its mother that makes for a stressful time, he said. Stress can reduce a calf’s immune system.
Quiet weaning makes weaning a more-gradual process. A cow and calf are separated by a fence but they can still see and smell each other. They also can nuzzle each other through the fence.
“After four to five days the calf knows it’s okay, and there’s far less risk of it developing a respiratory infection,” he said.
The quiet-weaning process requires more time, which may be difficult in the fall when farmers might be harvesting crops, he said. It also requires the proper facilities, such as adequate fencing and providing access to water in two spots. Therefore some producers haven’t implemented the process. But Heth suggests producers view it from a calf-buyer’s perspective.
“The buyer wants to be successful,” he said. “Cattle and feed prices are outside of his control. But he has some control if he’s fairly certain the calves won’t get sick.”
Calf producers should ask themselves what they can do to offer the buyer assurance about the animal’s health, he said. That involves following a vaccination protocol. If a calf buyer must provide treatment just once to a sick animal, the profit margin is about gone.
He recommends calf producers provide an intranasal respiratory vaccine to calves at two weeks to two months of age. That will protect against bovine herpesvirus, bovine influenza and bovine respiratory syncytial virus.
“That primes the immune system,” he said.
The vaccination protocol should be followed in spring and again in fall. Because soils in southwestern Wisconsin contain increased levels of clostridium bacterial spores, he recommends a seven-way clostridium vaccine. That can help protect against blackleg disease, which is fatal to young cattle. He also recommends adding a Mannheimia haemolytica vaccine to protect calves against bacterial pneumonia.
“The vaccination schedule won’t make cattle impervious to disease, but it will offer a lot of protection and assurance to the buyer that the animals can be safely moved to a feedlot,” he said.
Heth provides pregnancy checks for Springer. He also vaccinates cows to protect them against any viruses that could result in abortions.
Springer also uses veterinary services from the Montfort Veterinary Service of Montfort, Wisconsin. The veterinarians there provide advice about vaccine protocols, treatment protocols, chute work and occasional sick-animal care.
“Steve has invested in facilities and equipment to provide excellent stockmanship,” said Dr. Dan Buckhaus, a veterinarian at the Montfort clinic. “That enables stress-free cattle handling. The way Steve moves cattle is as stress-free as possible for the animals and the people with whom he works. He’s set himself up to provide the best care for his herd.”
Springer acknowledges industry challenges – such as continuing to listen and respond to consumer and policymaker concerns about sustainability. Through cattle, beef producers are up-cyclers of grass – a crop that isn’t consumed by humans, he said. And the beef industry produces an excellent-quality protein.
“And we’re using 98 percent of the animal in the process,” he said. “We must continue to communicate that.
“If you’re willing to work there’s opportunity. There’s a great deal of value in the cow-calf sector of the beef cycle. But it also takes the most work.”
