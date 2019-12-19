KEWASKUM, Wis. -- Goats are the Houdinis of the animal world. If there is a small hole in their fencing they will find it – and they will work at it long enough to make it big enough to escape. Once they have found the hole, good luck trying to catch them until they come back to the barn on their own. If they are caught and returned to their pen, they will go right back to that hole and escape once again. We humans may not be able to find the hole – or even see it – but they know where it is and escape they will.
Don’t think that a temporary patch just cobbled together will work. It won’t for long. Goats will find a way to work loose that patch – especially if it’s attached with binder twine – and run out the hole once again. One of our “gates” is a chain-link-fence door. At one time a horned animal began “worrying” a certain spot on the gate. After some time a few of the links broke. Voila! A hole! Now to work on it more to make it big enough for the small ones to escape.
I tied that hole shut with a woven network of binder twine. It lasted about a week until it was chewed on and rubbed on enough for the twine to give way. Then I replaced the binder twine with plastic twine; I used a lot of double knots in the weaving. It lasted a season or so, depending upon how bored or crowded the goats in the pen were.
All that being said, we’ve sort of cobbled together our fencing in past years. In the beginning we used chain-link outside fencing attached to utility-pole cutoffs. That has worked quite well. We always left space for gates to go into and out of outside yard areas with machinery, closed with mostly cattle gates. But the gates need adornment like chicken wire affixed to the bottom half of the gates in order to keep little Houdinis contained.
As we’ve needed to divide pens and create new areas in the renovated milking-cow barn, other options have come into play. Often our pen dividers begin with long cattle panels or wooden gates secured in place with chains if possible. Based upon what size animals each pen will contain, that panel may be sufficient or it may require additions. Normally about kidding time we discover when we need to add extra “dressing” to the base dividers. Usually that dressing is in the form of small pallets or another wooden gate with smaller horizontal spaces chained or wired in place – or secured with binder twine and square knots. Security with binder twine is temporary. It’s inevitable some bored or determined goat will either chew the twine loose or untie it. If a human doesn’t see the hole they’ve created before an escape is accomplished, there is fun to be had.
Pen dividers have occasionally needed to be created floor to ceiling because some goats in addition to being escape artists are also high-jump champions. They will find anything possible to use as a springboard to obtain enough height to jump over a fence. Ever watch young kids about a week or so of age, jumping off a wall with all four feet like they’re on springs? No matter how heavy they grow, some kids never outgrow jumping; that makes creative containment necessary. One time we had a long-legged set of twins that could jump over a 5-foot-high fence from a standstill. Another mature doe would mount the top of a calf hut used for shelter to jump over the fence next to it. Extra-high wire is required or the removal of the jumping-off place.
Because they have an affinity for wood, any containment built for goats is best built out of metal or hard wood. They will chew or gnaw soft wood – and eventually eat their way out of a pen. Horned goats will just plain rub soft wood into oblivion, scratching their heads and sharpening their horns. One other note – treated wood contains chemicals that goats shouldn’t eat, so leave that out of construction plans.