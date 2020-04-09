LOYAL, Wis. – Earning silver recognition for dairy quality has been bittersweet for Perry and Kyle Abel of Abel Acres Dairy Farm near Loyal. The Abels earned the 2019 national recognition from the National Mastitis Council the same year that Julie Abel – Perry’s wife and Kyle’s mother – passed away of cancer.
“To have achieved this recognition during a difficult time has been special,” Kyle Abel said.
He takes comfort in the fact his mother had a role in the family dairy farm’s achievement. She was the one who encouraged her husband and son to add milking robots to the operation.
“A few years ago we were running ads and having difficulty finding enough labor,” Kyle Abel said. “Mom was on the board of Citizens State Bank at the time and was talking about it. One of her fellow board members suggested we consider robots. Mom was excited and said we should go look at some. She said ‘This is the future.’”
And look at robots they did. They visited farms and did their research for about five years before installing two DeLaval VMS robots 3.5 years ago.
The Abels – who milk 310 cows – also continue to milk a portion of their herd in a double-six step-up parlor that was built in 1996. Cows are milked three times daily in the parlor; they are milked an average 2.85 times in the robotic system, Abel said.
The farm’s rolling-herd average is 29,500 pounds with 4 percent fat and 3.1 percent protein.
“Since August 2019 our somatic-cell count has been 67,000,” he said.
He attributes improvements in dairy quality in part to the robots, but also to the farm’s employees. Some of the farm’s eight employees have worked there for at least 20 years. Kyle Abel’s wife, Brittany Abel, manages the parlor and calves on the night shift. And his sister, Jessica Landini, has helped with the farm’s financials since Julie Abel passed away.
Kyle Abel also attributes improvements to sand bedding and an increased focus on vaccination and treatment protocols. Cows with subclinical mastitis receive an organic treatment of vitamins, mint oil and aspirin. The mint oil relieves swelling, he said.
Cows now also receive J5 vaccinations four times per year compared to the previous three-time schedule. The Abels had noticed that mastitis peaked about one-half month prior to the cow’s next vaccination. The vaccine they had been using didn’t adequately cover a full four months so a pharmaceutical representative suggested a four-time vaccination schedule. The Abels also don’t vaccinate cows in hot weather.
“The Abels achieve good milk quality in both their systems,” said Dr. Greg Jackson, a veterinarian with Loyal Veterinary Service who performs herd-health checks at the Abel farm every two weeks and has worked with the family since the early 1980s. “They’ve established milking protocols that work well on their farm and that others can follow.”
Perry Abel explains to employees the reasons why protocols are in place, and is good at teaching and motivating people, Jackson said. He also pays close attention to cows with special needs.
“This is a big deal,” said Jackson about the Abels’ recognition from the National Mastitis Council. “The Abels are modest people, but are hard-working, motivated and goal-oriented. They’re trying to be the best dairymen they can be. They should be very proud of what they’ve accomplished. I’m proud of them.”
Julie Abel passed away before the farm received the special recognition from the National Mastitis Council.
“But she would probably have been very excited,” Kyle Abel said. “Family is everything to us.”